‘BIP’s Hannah & Dylan Reveal What They’re Most Excited To Do After Going Public With Romance

After months of having to keep their engagement a secret, Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin are a public couple after the ‘BIP’ finale, and they told us the simple things that they’re most excited for!

It’s been almost three months since Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, but now that the finale has finally aired, they’re ready to be super public with their love! Hannah is moving to California to live closer to her fiance, and with the world finally knowing about their engagement, the lovebirds are excited to enjoy the simple things in life. “We want to just wake up in sweats and walk on the street and get a coffee!” Hannah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the BIP reunion taping. “That’s a big one. We want to go to brunches with friends — we’re huge brunch people. That would be fun.” Dylan also added that he can’t wait to go on picnics with Hannah, while she gushed, “I want to go to the grocery store with him. I want to go to a workout class, hangout with friends together and travel more. Lots of traveling!”

Dylan knew he wanted to be with Hannah following their very first conversation on the beach in Mexico, and although it took her a little bit longer to get on the same page, they eventually found each other and were inseparable. “We are stoked to do more real life stuff and grow together,” Hannah explained. “I am his number one fan and I am excited for us to focus our time on each other and the things we are interested in. We’ll start off with that!” However, they’re in no rush to take the next step after their engagement. In fact, they’re not even living together just yet!

“I wouldn’t say there is an timeframe, but we are just taking it a day at a time and couldn’t be happier right now,” Dylan dished. “We are going to spend more time together and with each other, and then we’re going to go from there.”

After the finale aired, Hannah and Dylan also both made their relationship Instagram official. He posted a photo of his romantic proposal, which he captioned, “I told you, Han. I didn’t come to spend my summer with you; I came to spend my life with you. Here’s to forever.” Meanwhile, she shared a more personal photo of them kissing. “You have no clue how much I love you,” she gushed. Awww!