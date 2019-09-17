‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars React To ‘Disturbing’ Leaked Audio Of Amber Portwood — See Statements

Many ‘Teen Mom OG’ stars stood by Amber Portwood’s side during a court hearing in July 25, but they couldn’t ignore alleged audio of her alleged verbal abuse against Andrew Glennon.

Fans weren’t the only ones shocked when they heard a woman, whom YouTuber “Without A Crystal Ball” claimed to be Amber Portwood, 29, threatened to “f***ing stab” a man “in the neck” and more in two leaked audio clips shared between Sept. 12-13. That man was reportedly her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, whom the Teen Mom OG shares her son James, 1, with — in the clip, he could also be heard crying out, “Ow! I’m holding James! Stop hitting me!” While HollywoodLife has not independently verified the audio clips for authenticity — although Katherine Paulson, publisher of the Without a Crystal Ball blog, told us the first audio clip was indeed authentic — Amber’s MTV co-stars have already issued statements in reaction to the unsettling audio files.

Farrah Abraham, 28, who left Teen Mom OG in March 2018, was Amber’s fiercest critic. “If all the ‘moms’ on this show support this behavior their all unfit moms, the show is responsible for this relationship, this child abuse…It’s disturbing, disgusting and illegal,” Farrah posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 16. She even took a shot at her former co-stars, adding, “I’m so disgusted by the cast of teen mom…the injustice, no ethics, illegal abusive behavior in front of a child. 10 years same behavior…JAIL TIME FOR THIS FREAK!”

While Farrah’s criticism didn’t come as a surprise, the topic was more sensitive for Catelynn Lowell, 27. She publicly defended Amber after the MTV star was arrested for domestic battery following Amber and Andrew’s alleged fight on July 5, and so Catelynn admitted the audio left her emotional. “I would hope that from watching my journey for 10 years that you all would know that I do not condone violence of any sort especially in front of children… my heart breaks… and I am truly sad,” Amber’s good friend tweeted on Sept. 13. The following day, Catelynn clarified that she wasn’t previously aware of the audio in another tweet: “Just know that I didn’t hear that audio till all of you did and I’m so sad and heart broken.”

I would hope that from watching my journey for 10 years that you all would know that I do not condone violence of any sort especially in front of children… my heart breaks… and I am truly sad… — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) September 13, 2019

Likewise, Catelynn’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, issued a similar Twitter statement on Sept. 13: “Honestly…my heart is really saddened by what I have heard. I just pray that everyone gets the help they truly need in this situation. Abuse is NEVER okay…EVER! 🙏🏻😔💔.” Tyler’s wife wasn’t Amber’s only supporter amid this legal battle — Catelynn was also joined by co-stars Cheyenne Floyd, 26, and Maci Bookout, 28, at a court hearing in July. They too had their own Twitter statements to share.

“All I can say is that I am a praying for everyone involved.. my heart is so sad after what I heard and I hope she gets the help she needs,” Cheyenne wrote. Meanwhile, Maci made it clear that she doesn’t approve of abuse: “My heart breaks for everyone involved and affected by this terrible situation. I do not condone or support abuse or violence of any type. Amber has been a close, genuine friend of mine for many years, I will support her in getting the help she needs. I truly hope and pray that everyone involved received the help necessary to recover from what has happened and the guidance to prevent future incidents.”

Despite the alleged audio, Amber denied actually coming after Andrew with a machete while he was holding their son, James. Slamming the claim her now estranged boyfriend made in court documents, Amber said on the Teen Mom OG reunion that aired on Sept. 3, “Haven’t gotten into trouble one time [since serving a 17-month prison sentence]. But all of a sudden, I’m running after him and my kid with a machete? You’re insane.”