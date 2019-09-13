In another leaked audio clip, ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Amber Portwood allegedly threatens her baby daddy Andrew Glennon, who she shares 2-year-old James with.

This isn’t a good week for Amber Portwood, 29. Alleged audio of the Teen Mom OG star was leaked on September 12 via YouTube site Without A Crystal Ball, in which reportedly Amber hurls a number of hateful insults and comments directed at her baby daddy Andrew Glennon. The couple are parents to 2-year-old son James. Now, a second leaked clip has dropped where the woman in the recording can be heard threatening to stab the male — you can listen to the new audio here. Katherine Paulson, publisher of the Without a Crystal Ball blog, has given her assurance that the first leaked audio recording is authentic, but HollywoodLife has not independently verified authenticity of either. According to the site, the clip was recorded on Christmas Eve 2018.

“I’m telling James when he gets older that you’re a trashbag,” a woman can be heard saying, while calling the man “ugly” and a “fat a–.” She orders him to get out of “her house” and threatens to make a statement to the press, announcing their relationship is “done.” All of the commotion and yelling is in front of a young child, who the male references holding and can be heard reacting to the parents’ argument.

The woman is described as getting violent by the male in the clip, as he urges her to stop as he is holding a child. “Tell me how I had a motherf—–g baby! Tell me! Tell me how!” she screams, as the man responds, “Ow! I’m holding James! Stop hitting me!” A ruffling sound can be heard while the man is allegedly being hit.

The female voice becomes increasingly agitated as the startling audio continues, while the male pleads for her to take her medication. The woman then demands that the male leave her home with the young child. “You got him, go…get the f–k out!” and then screams “I will kill you! I will kill you! Get out! I’m gonna stab you in your neck!” The male responds with, “Why are you going to stab me in my neck?” as the audio then concludes.

Amber was arrested in Indiana on July 5 after Andrew accused her of assaulting him while he was holding their son, who was 1 years old at the time. She was later charged with three felonies: domestic battery criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child on July 9. Amber was released on a $2000 bail a day later, on July 6.

The 29-year-old has a history of legal trouble, and was previously charged with domestic violence against ex Gary Shirley — who she shares 10-year-old Leah with — in 2010. In 2011, was was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was later sentenced to five years in prison, beginning in June 2012, but released after a 18 months.