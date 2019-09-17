Larry Birkhead Reveals Why He’s Not Letting Dannielynn, 13, Start Acting Yet: ‘We’ll See’ When She’s Older

The late Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn has taken an interest in acting. But dad Larry Birkhead isn’t quite ready for her to break into the limelight like her famous mom.

The late Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead has lived a quiet life with dad Larry Birkhead in his native Kentucky for most of her 13 years. While she’s enjoying just being a teenager away from fame, that could be changing as she’s got a knack for acting according to her father. In a rare interview, the reclusive pair sat down with DailyMailTV and Larry revealed that he’s fielded plenty of offers for Anna’s mini-me Dannielynn to head to Hollywood, but they’re not quite at that point yet.

“People always say, ‘Is she going to be an actress? Is she going to be a model?’ And I never push her in a certain direction,” Larry revealed. “Actually, I get calls all the time and I say ‘no she’s not interested in doing that kind of stuff.”‘ He added, “Right now she’s just being a kid.”

When she was six in 2012, Dannielynn starred in a Guess Kids modeling campaign to celebrate 20 years since her mom rocketed to fame as a Guess jeans model. But other than that Dannielynn has remained out of the limelight. However she is a natural at acting according to Larry and she may follow that as a career path one day.

“She surprised me because last year she took an acting class,” Larry revealed. “I got an email from a teacher and she said Dannielynn gave one of the most believable performances of the whole, whole entire school. So, if she wants to do something like that when she’s older…we’ll see when we get there.” And that’s something that Dannielynn is up for. “It’s really cool like to act as a character, not yourself. Portraying a new person is fun,” she told the show.