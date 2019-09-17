Jax Taylor Admits Lisa Vanderpump Seems ‘Happier’ After Quitting ‘RHOBH’: It Was The Best Decision

Jax Taylor reveals that quitting ‘RHOBH’ was the best thing Lisa Vanderpump could’ve done at this point in her life. He tells HollywoodLife that the SUR owner is much calmer and less stressful after exiting the ‘Housewives’.

Jax Taylor thinks Lisa Vanderpump made the “best decision” choosing to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, who has become close friends with LVP, 59, through the years, admits Lisa needed a break from the Bravo franchise. ” I don’t watch ‘The Real Housewives’, but I know Lisa, and Lisa’s very close to me — and we’ve had some personal conversations on how I deal with certain situations on ‘Vanderpump’ and how she deals with certain situations,” he explained to HollywoodLife while at Carl’s Jr.’s Ultimate Avocado Brunch, in which he hosted in celebration of the restaurant’s new Guacamole Double Cheeseburger on September 12. “Sometimes, she only comes to me. Not always, but she has come to me for advice.”

Through their private conversations, Jax went on to explain why it was the right time for Lisa to step away from RHOBH. “I think leaving ‘Housewives’ was the best decision, considering what she’s gone through with her family. She’s had two big losses, her brother and her mother. That’s a lot to deal with. In what, two years?”, he said, adding, “And, then just to deal with all the drama from the women, I think it’s time to just step back for a little bit and reassess the situation. Less stress, you’re not getting any younger, you know and stress kills. I think, I’m very happy that she stepped down, if she decides to go back, that’s amazing, but she definitely needed a break.”

The newly married reality star also revealed that despite Lisa’s recent June exit from the show, he’s already seen a positive change in her. “She’s a lot more calmer and less stressed,” he said, noting that while being part of Bravo is an amazing experience, it’s one that can be quite stressful.

“These shows — I love being on them and these guys are my friends, but they’re very, very, very stressful. I know people say, ‘Oh poor you,’ and this and that, but they are very stressful. You know when you have people coming at you all at once, they don’t like you, or this and that, you can literally lose sleep,” Jax confessed.