‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Demi Proposes To Kristian With Gorgeous Ring On The Beach

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty made history by becoming the first same-sex couple to get engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ during the show’s season six finale!

The Bachelor in Paradise finale featured quite an emotional moment, with Demi Burnett finally fully letting her guard down and proposing to her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty at the final rose ceremony. After a very important night in the fantasy suite, Demi picked out a stunning diamond ring and asked Kristian to spend the rest of her life with her. “I’ve struggled and you were always there for me regardless of how much I didn’t deserve it,” Demi said. “I never knew someone could be so patient. There are a lot of things that came between us — mostly myself and my own struggles. Like you said, I came here to find myself, but I found myself in you. I love you so much. I am in love with you. I didn’t even think it was possible to feel this way about someone.”

Demi came to Bachelor in Paradise after casually dating Kristian for a few months back home. However, she wanted to explore her options on the show and get clarity about what she really wanted. She started a relationship with Derek Peth on the show, but eventually realized that her heart was with Kristian. Kristian wound up showing up on the beach, and Demi dumped Derek to pursue a relationship with her. The ladies spent the next couple of weeks working on their relationship, but Demi was admittedly hesitant about going all-in.

Most of Demi’s hesitation came from the fact that she had not been very open about her sexuality before filming this season, so she was worried about what people would think. On top of that, Kristian is a very affectionate person, and Demi is not, so she started letting jealousy get the best of her, while also fearing that she wouldn’t be able to give Kristian what she needed in a relationship.

Kristian was eventually able to talk Demi down, and their romance flourished during a hot and heavy night in the fantasy suite. Now, they’ll be planning for the rest of their lives together as they navigate their love off-camera!