Courteney Cox, 55, Looks Half Her Age While Out Dining With Friends After Debuting New Bangs

Courteney Cox revealed that she’s choosing to age naturally without the help of fillers, yet she still looked so youthful with perfect skin and trim figure while dining with friends in Malibu.

Courteney Cox admitted in 2017 she got rid of her fillers to let her aging process happen naturally, yet somehow she looks even more youthful now. The 55-year-old actress dined out with friends in Malibu on Sept. 16 and her face absolutely glowed. Her skin is flawless and practically wrinkle free, barely looking a day past when Friends ended in 2004. Even though Courteney recently got bangs four days ago in London, she had them pulled back behind her ears with the rest of her hair in a ponytail.

The mother of one has maintained her trim figure, as she was seen in skinny jeans and a creme colored sweater while waiting for her car at the SoHo House valet stand. She wore black slide on mules and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and bronze aviator sunglasses. We’ve seen how Courteney can still rock a string bikini at 55, and even in casual wear her figure is perfect. She’s a longtime devotee of pilates and it shows.

Courteney didn’t always look like herself for a little while there as she admitted that using fillers in her cheeks changed her appearance too drastically. In 2017 interview with New Beauty she got candid about getting them dissolved. “Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.’ So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed—it’s good.”

“Then somebody tells you about another doctor: ‘This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.’ You meet them and they say, ‘You should just do this,’ The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh sh*t, this doesn’t look right.” And it’s worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, ‘Whoa, no more!’ I thought, I haven’t done anything in six months. I didn’t realize,” she continued. Courteney then revealed, “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself.” And her natural self looks stunning!