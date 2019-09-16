‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay & ‘BiP’s DeMario Jackson: The Truth Behind Dating Rumors

Scheana Shay sparked dating rumors when she was spotted getting cozy with DeMario Jackson at Disneyland on Sept. 9 and now we’re learning the status of their relationship.

All eyes were on Scheana Shay, 34, and DeMario Jackson, 32, when they were seen having a great time and showing off major PDA at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on Sept. 9 and now it’s being revealed that although it may seem like they’re a couple, they’re just close friends. “Scheana Shay and DeMario Jackson are not dating,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re just really, really good friends. They’re both playful and flirty people.”

Scheana actually thinks it’s funny that people who saw the photos of her and DeMario in the fun location and automatically jumped to conclusions. “Scheana is 100% totally single and laughing that people think her day out at Disney with DeMario meant anything more,” the source admitted. “It was not a date at all though they consider one another a close friend.”

Robby Hayes, 30, but she Shortly before Scheana, who is on Vanderpump Rules, was seen on her non-date with DeMario, she was seen making out on a date with Bachelorette star, 30, but she EXCLUSIVELY told us that she was single. “It’s just something we do…I think we’re just really good friends who have chemistry and drunkenly make out,” she said about the moment with Robby. “We’ve gone on dates, so I mean, yeah I would go on another date with him. That was one of the most fun dates I’ve had as a single woman actually.”