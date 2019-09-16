Lamar Odom Reveals Ray Lewis Is His Biggest ‘DWTS’ Competition: ‘He Has Rhythm’

Lamar Odom knows a thing or two about intense competition. He told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he thinks Ray Lewis and Karamo Brown are the people to watch out for on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season.

Dancing With the Stars season 28 will feature 12 celebrity contestants vying for the mirrorball trophy, including former NBA player Lamar Odom. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the 39-year-old and he revealed exactly who he thinks his competition is this season. “Ray Lewis and my man right here [Karamo Brown],” Lamar told HollywoodLife at the Dancing With the Stars 2019 red carpet on Aug. 21 at Planet Hollywood in New York City after the cast reveal. “They seem like they have a lot of rhythm.”

Football players on Dancing With the Stars have a knack for winning the mirrorball trophy. Rashad Jennings, Hines Ward, Donald Driver, and Emmitt Smith have all won DWTS in the past. “He has rhythm. He has a cue, and he’s a little intimidating,” Lamar said about Ray, who had a 17-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. “He has great energy.”

Lamar is well aware that this season is going to be unlike any competition he’s ever experienced before. “I love to compete and it’s going to be a really tough competition because I know nothing about dancing or ballroom dancing,” Lamar admitted. “The only thing I know is dancing in a club.”

The past year has been a big one for Lamar. He released his memoir, Darkness to Light, and opened up about his addiction to drugs, his near-fatal overdose in 2015, and his past marriage to Khloe Kardashian. Lamar talked with HollywoodLife about being so honest and open about his life.

“I just wanted the people who know the truth about me, so they can feel me and hear my story a little bit. This is a great platform for them to feel you a little bit as well,” Lamar said. Dancing With the Stars season 28 will air Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.