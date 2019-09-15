Meghan Markle Shares New Photo Of Archie As She Celebrates Prince Harry’s 35th Birthday

Prince Harry celebrates turning 35 on Sept. 15 and Meghan Markle left him a loving message on their official Instagram account along with a photo collage that included a new photo of their son Archie at his christening.

Meghan Markle, 38, left a touching social media message in honor of Prince Harry‘s 35th birthday on Sept. 15 and included a brand new snapshot of their four-month-old son Archie in a photo collage attached to the message. The Duchess of Sussex shared the sentiments for the Duke of Sussex on their joined royal Instagram account and it was nothing short of sweet and loving. “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! ••••••••••••••• A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: ‘Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!'” the caption for the post read. See the birthday post from Meghan HERE!

In the attached photo collage that went along with the message, there were pics of Harry from throughout the years, including one with his late mother Princess Diana and one of him, Meghan and little Archie at Archie’s christening, which happened in July. In the new snapshot, Archie can be seen sitting on his smiling mama’s lap as Harry bends down and gives his son an adoring and loving look.

The latest pic of the baby royal is one of a few Meghan and Harry have released from Archie’s christening. Although they debuted their son to the public shortly after his birth on May 6, they have only released a handful of photos of him so it’s definitely exciting to see the new gem! Now that Meghan is officially done with maternity leave and the new parents are about to embark on a Southern Africa tour with their new son on Sept. 23, we’re sure to see more of the family of three in the coming weeks and we can’t wait!