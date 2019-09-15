Demi Lovato & Mike Johnson: What She Really Likes About Him & ‘Exciting New’ Relationship

Demi Lovato and ‘Bachelorette’ star Mike Johnson are happily getting to know each other after they were spotted together on Sept. 13, and Demi is already getting certain feelings about their newfound connection.

It looks like Demi Lovato, 27, may have a new man in her life and she’s enjoying every minute! The singer was seen on what looked like a date with The Bachelorette star Mike Johnson, 31, at LaScala in Beverly Hills, CA on Sept. 13 and now we’re learning that the two of them are thoroughly enjoying getting to know each other but are still debating how much time they will get to do so. “Demi and Mike are getting to know one another. It’s still very, very new but they seem to really like each other,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s very into her and getting to know her, but he’s concerned with her crazy schedule. He’s a very normal guy and Demi loves that.”

Although they were first spotted together on their recent outing in Beverly Hills, it turns out that wasn’t the first time the young stars hung out. “They’ve been out a few times only but are looking to keep it going,” the source explained. “Right now, it’s that exciting, fun and early time where they’re just truly getting to know each other. They really are trying to keep it private right now. Demi has a good feeling about Mike.”

Demi and Mike’s connection was first noticed by fans when Demi posted an unedited photo of herself in a bikini and Mike commented on it. “Look at me like that again,” the comment read with a smirking emoji. “Love yaself.” Demi also expressed affection for Mike herself when she wrote about him during his stint with Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette this past summer. “Mike I accept your rose,” she wrote after he got dumped by Hannah.

From the sound of their current situation, it definitely seems like Demi’s comment about Mike could very well come true if it hasn’t already! We’re wishing these two the best in their new journey together!