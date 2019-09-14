Zooey Deschanel’s Ex Jacob Pechenik Breaks Silence On Split After She Starts Dating Jonathan Scott

Zooey has already moved on with ‘Property Brother’ Jonathan Scott after announcing her shocking split from Jacob last week. The couple married in 2015 and share 2 children together.

Zooey Deschanel‘s ex of four years, film producer Jacob Pechenik, seems to be doing well after their surprising split. “Yeah, everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together,” Jacob confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We’ve been raising them and we’re going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them…I’m happy.” Zooey, 39, and Jonathan, 47, tied the knot at a Texas ceremony in 2015 and are parents to two children: Elsie Otter, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 2. We caught up with Jacob at the L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Event in Westwood which raises money for pediatric cancer on Saturday, September 14.

Zooey and Jacob announced their split last week, and, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Zooey has already moved on with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, 41. The new couple were spotted having a flirty lunch at Little Dom’s in Silverlake on September 13. “Zooey and Jonathan kept looking at each other and smiling and sat closely, cuddling constantly throughout their meal,” an insider spilled. Jonathan spilled that he and Zooey just “clicked” when they met, which was while shooting a segment for James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke.

Though Zooey and Jacob are going their separate ways, they share a business together: Lettuce Grow, which aims to change America’s food supply chain and educate consumers about where their food comes from. “[Zooey and I] haven’t had so many differences when it comes to the business, we both know what our strengths and weaknesses are and turn to each other for suggestions or advice on the other person’s expertise,” Jacob revealed. “We want to help everyone grow 20% of their food at home, make it super easy regardless of your space, your knowledge and how much time that you have,” he continued.

The company has also been special for their two children, especially with their parents working together on a project they’re both passionate about. “The kids just being around — it’s as close to nature as you can get living in a city, so them just being around vegetables and growing their own food — they know what all the plants are — they just kind of learned it on their own.”