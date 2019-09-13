Bella Thorne Flaunts Gorgeous Makeover In Minimal Makeup & Classic Chanel For ‘Her & Him’ Premiere

Well this is a surprise. Bella Thorne ditched her usual super sexy dresses for a classic black Chanel pantsuit at the ‘Her and Him’ premiere in Germany.

Bella Thorne is known for her love of super sexy and tiny dresses when it comes to the red carpet. But the 21-year-old decided to change things up big time for the premiere of her directorial feature debut Her and Him on Sept. 12. Not only did she direct the independent film, she also wrote it. She dressed to impress at the Oldenburg Film Festival — Germany’s leading indie film fest — in a black Chanel pantsuit that showed she meant business.

The black jacket featured white trim around the wrist, waist and collar. It also had two chest pockets with the word “Chanel” and their iconic logo on the left one. The fashion house’s name was also written across her left collar. “Chanel” was also written across the hem of her pants just in case anyone didn’t already know who she was wearing.

But she really went all-in. Bella donned tons of bling around her neck including a massive pendant with the intertwined “C”‘s of the Parisian fashion house. In a nod to the brand’s late creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away on Feb. 19 at the age of 85, she donned his iconic black fingerless glove look.

Since her outfit was so incredible, Bella went light on the makeup. She wore a rosy lip with a slight hint of blue eyeshadow. The rest of her complexion was flawless as her skin positively glowed. Bella wore her beloved septum ring in her nose and had her hair in loose, messy waves. This is seriously one of the former Disney star’s best looks ever and from the confidence she radiated, she seems to know that too. Keep it up Bella!