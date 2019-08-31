See Pics
Bella Thorne Gets Cheeky On The Red Carpet By Rocking Thong Under A Sexy Sheer Dress – Pics

Bella’s boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo joined her for the glamorous red carpet premiere of ‘Joker’ at the 2019 Venice Film Festival!

Bella Thorne is taking Italy! The 21-year-old actress walked the red carpet in a super sexy dress along with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, 26, at the 76th Venice Film Festival which kicked off on August 28. The couple were attending the premiere of Joaquin Phoenix‘s highly anticipated Joker on Saturday, August 31 at the historic Sala Grande theater — and Bella certainly caught some attention with her revealing ensemble!

For the occasion, Bella wore a plunging sheer black dress with silver detail by Italian label Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, which is revered for its edgy romantic style. The dress featured an ultra-high slit with ruffle detail, and the sheer fabric showed off her perky derrière, displaying her barely-there thong. The sequined number also featured a luxe velvet criss cross in the back showing off Bella’s new tattoo — which she posted about on Instagram in July — that reads “Bruised But Not Broken.” The Porn Hub director finished her look with a chunky silver chain choker, strappy black open-toe sandals, rings and a red string bracelet. Her smokey makeup, red lip and easy bun tied chic look together.

Bella and Benjamin — who have been dating since April — got flirty on the red carpet, as they puckered up and kissed for the paparazzi and fans. The Italian pop star shared a photo of the two about to lock lips on his personal Instagram page, and captioned the sweet snap “Venice Film Festival with babe.” His lady love seemingly approved of the PDA-filled pic, as she commented back, “Yeeee🔥🔥🔥”.

Benjamin — who hails from Modena, Italy and still calls the northern city home — looked dapper for the outing in a black blazer, pants, and unbuttoned blouse.  He accessorized with two silver chain necklaces and a silver belt buckle, picking up on the metallic hue in Bella’s gorgeous gown.

The couple have been posting up a storm since they arrived in Italy for the festival, soaking up the sun in Sardinia — which explains Bella’s tan lines on the red carpet. The former Disney actress seems to be enjoying time with her man in Italy, as she’s been spotted in the country several times since she began dating Benjamin.