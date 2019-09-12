Bowen Yang: 5 Things To Know About ‘SNL’s First Asian Cast Member

Actor and writer Bowen Yang is ‘Saturday Night Live’s first Asian cast member, as it was announced on Sept. 12 that he would be one of three new members in the upcoming 45th season.

A huge congratulations is in order for Bowen Yang, 29! On Sept. 12, it was announced that Yang would join the 45th season of Saturday Night Live, making him the first east Asian cast member in the show‘s history. But the actor and writer isn’t the only new addition to the cast. Joining him in the upcoming season are actor and comedian Chloe Fineman and comedian Shane Gillis.

The three newcomers will join returning cast members Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwoodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Melissa Villaseñor. The season premiere of SNL airs on September 28 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC, with musical guest Billie Eilish, 17, and four-time host Woody Harrelson, 58. Find out everything you need to know about Saturday Night Live’s first Asian cast member below!

1. He was a writer on SNL’s 44th season. Yang is credited with being a writer on 21 episodes of the show from 2018-2019. Not only is he the first Asian cast member in show history, he’s also the third openly gay cast member to grace the SNL stage.

2. Bowen appeared on two episodes of Broad City. He played the part of a sales associate in two different episodes — “Game Over” and “Two Chainz” — in Season 3. Bowen also had a small part in Isn’t It Romantic. He played the role of “Donny’s Guy” opposite Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth, and Priyanka Chopra.

3. He is the son of Chinese immigrants. The 29-year-old actor and writer’s parents are from China. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY and attended NYU.

4. He hosts a podcast. Bowen co-hosts a podcast with comedian and writer, Matt Rogers, called Las Culturistas. The podcast currently has over 170 episodes and focuses on “hottest pop-culture moments of the day” and “formative cultural experiences.”

5. He appeared on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment 2019 List this year. Not only is he a successful writer, comedian, and all-around entertainer, Bowen blows up his Twitter with hilarious lip syncing videos, too.