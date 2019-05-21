Scarlett Johansson ‘Giddy’ Over Engagement To ‘SNL’s Colin Jost: He’s Her ‘Dream Man’

Scarlett Johansson has never been happier after getting engaged to her BF of 2 years, Colin Jost! The actress was completely surprised when he proposed, but it’s never felt so right. And, her daughter, Rose has a great relationship with Colin!

Scarlett Johansson, 34, and Colin Jost, 36, are basking in the joy of being engaged! And, although the actress was surprised when Colin got down on one knee, we hear that Scarlett can’t wait to walk down the aisle. “Scarlett was totally knocked off her feet by his proposal. But, she’s so giddy with excitement because everything with Colin feels so right,” a source close to the Avengers: Endgame actress tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “She says he makes her feel like she’s home, like he’s exactly who she was always meant to end up with.”

Colin proposed while the couple dined at the lavish Blue Hill Stone Barns restaurant in upstate New York last weekend. Scarlett’s publicist, Marcel Pariseau later confirmed the engagement news to the Associated Press on Sunday, May 19. No wedding date has been set.

“It was a total surprise! He planned it all out and was very much a gentleman about it all. It was perfect,” the insider says of the proposal. “He’s her dream man, and he’s so smart… I mean, he went to Harvard,” the pal close to Scarlett jokes, adding that Colin’s smarts were a “huge turn-on” to Scarlett since the very beginning of their relationship. “She also loves talking politics with him. They share very similar views and are both passionate about making a difference. — That’s a big one for her,” the source continues. “They laugh a lot of course, because he’s hilarious, but they connect on a much deeper level too.”

As if things couldn’t be more perfect between the happy couple, Colin’s relationship with Scarlett’s 4-year-old daughter, Rose, is also great. “He is wonderful with her daughter,” the pal reveals. “If he wasn’t, it never would have lasted because Scarlett’s daughter is always her priority. But, Rose is very taken with Colin and they have a great relationship.”

But, are kids in the cards for the newly engaged couple? — The insider says not to rule it out, but they’re in no rush. “Scarlett always says that the best thing she has ever done in her life is have a child, and that the best role she’s ever had is as a mom. So, her friends are all expecting a baby announcement next. But, there’s no rush though. Right now, she’s enjoying the excitement of getting engaged,” the pal adds.

This marks the third marriage for the actress and Colin’s first. Scarlett finalized her divorce from her second husband, Romain Dauriac, in September 2017 after she filed in March of that year. The exes share 4-year-old daughter, Rose. The actress had also been married to actor Ryan Reynolds from September 2008 to December 2010.