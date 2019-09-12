Stormi Webster, 1, Says ‘Daddy’ & More While Making ‘Ellen’ Debut With Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner played a game of Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Burning Questions’ when she stopped by her talk show, and she had an adorable guest with her — her daughter, Stormi Webster!

Stormi Webster, 1, has officially made her talk show debut! The toddler joined her famous mom, Kylie Jenner, 22, during a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres show, and it was BEYOND adorable. Kylie took part in the talk show host’s game, ‘Burning Questions,’ and had Stormi on her lap while she participated. The game tasked her with answering some questions that Ellen DeGeneres (and all of us!) are dying to know the answers to. First, Kylie was asked what the biggest mess that Stormi has ever made was. She explained that the one-year-old loves M&Ms at the moment, and gets the colorful candies ALL over Kylie’s white couch. Stormi made the story even more adorable by saying ‘couch’ herself afterward!

It looks like Stormi is starting to do a LOT of talking, too. Later in the interview, Kylie asked her ‘Who loves you the most!?’ and she responded, ‘Daddy.’ AWWW! Kylie talked a lot about Stormi’s bond with her dad, Travis Scott, and dished on how cute it is when they play together. Kylie was also asked what the best gift she ever received from Travis was, and she responded, “Stormi.” Then, Stormi imitated her and said her own name, as well. Seriously, the cutest!

Kylie talked more about Stormi when she sat down with Ellen for an actual interview on the show earlier this week, too. The makeup mogul revealed that Stormi is the “perfect mixture” of herself and Travis. She also said that Stormi LOVES music and dancing!

Of course, Stormi isn’t the first KarJenner kid to debut on the Ellen Show! Earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian brought her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, along with Kim Kardashian’s kids, North, Saint and Chicago, for a visit to the white couch. And yes, that was equally as adorable as Stormi’s appearance!