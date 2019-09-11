Petara Cordero: 5 Things On Browns Star Chris Smith’s GF, 26, Who Was Killed In Car Accident

Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith, tragically passed away in a car accident on Sept. 11 in Cleveland, Ohio.

It’s a terribly sad day for NFL player Chris Smith, 27, of the Cleveland Browns, as the defensive end’s girlfriend, Petara Cordero, 26, tragically died on Wednesday, Sept. 11. According to the Browns’ official website, Chris and Petara were involved in a minor one-car accident after Chris’ vehicle had a tire malfunction. Upon exiting the car with “no significant injuries,” Petara was struck by an oncoming car. Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after, and police determined that Chris was not under the influence at all.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara,” team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.” Here’s everything you need to know about Petara:

1. Petara and Chris have a daughter together. Their daughter, Haven, was born on August 27, 2019. According to their baby registry, Haven’s due date was actually August 17, 2019.

2. The couple had a gender reveal party in 2019. In a sweet Instagram video posted on March 23, 2019, Chris and Petara celebrated finding out the gender of their baby while surrounded by family and friends.

3. She has two brothers and a sister. The Charlotte, North Carolina native posted a picture of her siblings posing with their mom on Mother’s Day on May 13, 2018. “We just trynna make our momma proud. #happymothersday,” she captioned the photo. She also has a niece, who she called “her little princess.”

4. Chris and Petara vacationed at Dorado Beach for her 26th birthday. A series of Instagram stories posted to the top of Chris’ Instagram account show the pair celebrating her birthday in Puerto Rico at the Ritz-Carlton Reserve in July.

5. She’s a fan of hip hop and R&B. According to her Facebook page, Petara was a fan of artists like Drake, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, and Wale.