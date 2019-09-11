The duo have reportedly moved into a Hidden Hills LA area home together, after hooking up in Italy only a month ago.

The romance between Miley Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 30, is heating up by the day. The duo were spotted on a dinner date at New York City’s La Esquina on Tuesday, September 10 and Kaitlynn was rocking a very telling accessory: a gold “M” signet ring on her engagement finger. The “M” could be reference to her rumored girlfriend Miley, as Kaitlynn’s full name doesn’t contain any M’s (she was born Kaitlynn Elizabeth Carter). Of note, Mark and Michelle are the names of Kaitlynn’s parents, so the M could also be a reference to one of them. While the ring is dainty, it does appear to have some wear-and-tear — suggesting Kaitlynn has either had it for a while or it was purchased vintage — or, perhaps, Miley proposed with a ring using her own initial? The cursive inscription on the piece can clearly be seen when the ring is zoomed in on.

The pair were dressed to impress on their dinner date in the Big Apple, which just happens to be during NYFW. Kaitlynn rocked a super sexy leather mini — showing off her incredible tan and lean legs — along with a sexy strappy sandal, silver box bag and a blazer around her shoulders. She was sporting various rings on different fingers which appear to be an accessory go-to for the former style blogger. Miley went braless in a sheer black crop top, black pants and an oversized black coat. She finished her look with a luxe suede Christian Dior saddle bag, a Chanel necklace and futuristic looking Gucci sunglasses. The couple were photographed holding hands as they approached the eatery.

The ‘M’ ring sighting comes after the duo reportedly moved took things to the next level, and moved in together last week. Miley and Kaitlynn are apparently residing in the ultra-exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, where members of the Kardashian family, Justin Bieber, Drake and The Weeknd also reside in a private, gated community. “Miley and Kaitlynn are spending what seems like every moment with one another…you never spot one without the other at the home,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last week.

Miley and Kaitlynn have been practically joined at the tip since returning from their ritzy Italian getaway, strolling around LA, packing on the PDA at Soho House, and also attending the MTV VMA awards together. Kaitlynn also commented “Dear god” with a drool emoji on a recent fashion week photo of Miley’s, and we also EXCLUSIVELY reported that Kaitlynn wants to be involved with Miley “for a long time to come.”