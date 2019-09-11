See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kaitlynn Carter Wears ‘M’ Ring On Her Engagement Finger As Miley Cyrus Romance Heats Up — Pics

Kaitlynn Carter & Miley Cyrus
SplashNews
Miley Cyrus wears a sheer top when out and about with new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in New YorkPictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn CarterRef: SPL5114888 100919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter go to Gay Night at Acme Bar in NYC and later return to their downtown hotel together. Pictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn Carter Ref: SPL5114903 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Suzy Creamcheese / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter arrive with Miley's mom Tish at the 2019 VMA after party at Up and Down in New York. Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter go to a bar after dinner in NYC Pictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn Carter Ref: SPL5114881 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Suzy Creamcheese / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

The duo have reportedly moved into a Hidden Hills LA area home together, after hooking up in Italy only a month ago.

The romance between Miley Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 30, is heating up by the day. The duo were spotted on a dinner date at New York City’s La Esquina on Tuesday, September 10 and Kaitlynn was rocking a very telling accessory: a gold “M” signet ring on her engagement finger. The “M” could be reference to her rumored girlfriend Miley, as Kaitlynn’s full name doesn’t contain any M’s (she was born Kaitlynn Elizabeth Carter). Of note, Mark and Michelle are the names of Kaitlynn’s parents, so the M could also be a reference to one of them. While the ring is dainty, it does appear to have some wear-and-tear — suggesting Kaitlynn has either had it for a while or it was purchased vintage — or, perhaps, Miley proposed with a ring using her own initial? The cursive inscription on the piece can clearly be seen when the ring is zoomed in on.

The pair were dressed to impress on their dinner date in the Big Apple, which just happens to be during NYFW. Kaitlynn rocked a super sexy leather mini — showing off her incredible tan and lean legs — along with a sexy strappy sandal, silver box bag and a blazer around her shoulders. She was sporting various rings on different fingers which appear to be an accessory go-to for the former style blogger. Miley went braless in a sheer black crop top,  black pants and an oversized black coat. She finished her look with a luxe suede Christian Dior saddle bag, a Chanel necklace and futuristic looking Gucci sunglasses. The couple were photographed holding hands as they approached the eatery.

The ‘M’ ring sighting comes after the duo reportedly moved took things to the next level, and moved in together last week. Miley and Kaitlynn are apparently residing in the ultra-exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, where members of the Kardashian family, Justin Bieber, Drake and The Weeknd also reside in a private, gated community. “Miley and Kaitlynn are spending what seems like every moment with one another…you never spot one without the other at the home,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last week.

Kaitlynn Carter
Kaitlynn Carter sports an ‘M’ signet ring on her engagement finger as she steps out for a romantic dinner date with rumored girlfriend Miley Cyrus during New York Fashion Week. (Splash News)

Miley and Kaitlynn have been practically joined at the tip since returning from their ritzy Italian getaway, strolling around LA, packing on the PDA at Soho House, and also attending the MTV VMA awards together. Kaitlynn also commented “Dear god” with a drool emoji on a recent fashion week photo of Miley’s, and we also EXCLUSIVELY reported that Kaitlynn wants to be involved with Miley “for a long time to come.”