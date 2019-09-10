Dorinda Medley & Sonja Morgan Slammed For Insensitive Comments About Trans Model

Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan made hurtful comments towards a transgender model during a show at NYFW, and now they’re getting slammed for their insensitivity.

Sonja Morgan, 55, and Dorinda Medley, 54, have claimed to be LGBTQ advocates, and Sonja even rode aboard a Bravo float for the NYC World Pride Day parade in June. But the Real Housewives of New York stars might need some sensitivity training when it comes to how they view the transgender community. The ladies attended the Garo Sparo show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10 where they made crass comments about transgender model Yasmine Petty. In a now deleted Instagram story, Yasmine is seen in a very low-cut dress strutting down the runway and Dorinda can he heard saying “Well with a body like that it’s a guy. That’s a guy,” as Sonja agrees, telling her “With a body like that it’s a guy, you’re absolutely right. Oh lord.”

The ladies were there in the front row along with fellow co-stars Ramona Singer, 62, and Luanne de Lesseps, 54, to watch cast mate Tinsley Mortimer, 44, walk in the show. Sonja has since deleted the damning IG story but not before it enough people saw it, heard their comments and were infuriated at how insensitive they were. One person who heard it first hand was Yasmine herself as she walked past them on the runway and it broke her heart.

“I was really excited to do the fashion show for Garo Sparo for New York Fashion Week because he was using models of diversity,” she told Page Six Style after the show. “And I knew they were filming the ‘Housewives of New York’ and I knew they were front row and literally, as I was walking down the runway, I heard them making these statements.” Yasmine continued, “It’s pretty disheartening and disappointing, especially this day in age and being in New York City.”

Fans were absolutely appalled by the ladies’ cruel comments. In a photo Sonja posted to Instagram of the four sitting in the front row, people began to leave irate comments once news of what they said about Yasmine broke. A man named Stephen wrote, “Sonja what the f**k with the transphobic comments at the show!! You should be embarrassed to be posting this!!” A user named Bradley commented, “@sonjatmorgan @dorindamedley should be ashamed of your comments against trans models. Especially claiming you’re an advocate for LGBT rights. Disgusting.” We’ve reached out to Sonja and Dorinda’s reps about their comments towards Yasmine, as well as RHONY‘s network Bravo.