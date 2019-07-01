‘RHONY’s Sonja Morgan & Tinsley Mortimer Get Into Screaming Match After NYC Pride Parade

Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer were caught on camera during a heated exchange as ‘Lady Morgan’ accused the socialite of not being grateful after living with her last year.

Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer finished filming the Real Housewives of New York but the drama continued as they headed to celebrate at the World Pride Parade in New York City on June 30. The two ladies got into a screaming match and it was all caught on camera in a now-deleted Instagram video. The twosome were accompanied by Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd, Real Housewives of Dallas’ LeeAnne Locken and Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan when they took their onscreen drama off-screen. During the argument, Sonja seemingly accused Tinsley of not appreciating everything that she has done for her. The two women had the same argument last year during season 10 of RHONY. Check out the video below to see for yourself!

“Say thank you for the housekeeper!” Sonja repeatedly yelled at Tinsley who sat across from her in the crowded SUV. “Say thank you!” Tinsley stayed with Sonja for several months when she returned to NYC from Palm Beach in 2017 and fired back, “I literally walked in after being abused mentally, physically by a man,” Tinsley said, referring to someone she dated before she joined the Bravo series. “You know what Sonja Morgan, if you’re going to do this bulls**t with me right now!”

After Sonja accused Tinsley of always making things “about her,” she then claimed that she was responsible for the socialite being hired on the hit Bravo reality show. Reza chimed in and tried to make light of the situation while defending Tinsley. “She had a bad mugshot, she had a bad mugshot,” he added. “Did I bring her on the show or not?” Sonja asked several times after LeeAnne screamed that they arrived at the destination. Reza then jumped in and tried to mediate the situation before things went public. “We can’t don’t this outside of the car,” Reza said. “In the car OK, out of the car, not OK!”

Meanwhile, fans were all about the ladies social media brawl and comments posted on fan sites included, “The insta stories of Sonja and Tinsley going from making out on the Bravo float to scream fighting in a car mere minutes later is a solid Pride romance fact pattern,” and “Kelly Dodd recording Sonja & Tinsley fighting while Reza is in the middle of it, is just what I needed right now.” Despite the former roomies’ altercation, it appears they have since mended fences. Sonja took to Instagram on July 1 and reposted a fan video of herself dancing on a float at the parade. “Inside out! We’re coming out! For #Pride 🌈 #Bravotvstyle. #nycpride 🍎 Showing my sparkle 👑💥⚡️🌈 ” Sonja captioned the post. Tinsley showed love and support for Sonja and added a few heart emojis: “💖🙌💖” They also kissed and made up at the parade moments after their brawl!