Artie Lange Shows Off Major Weight Loss & Proudly Reveals He’s 7.5 Mos. Sober

Four months after an arrest for violating terms in his drug court program, Artie Lange pleasantly surprised fans with a new photo! The comedian is now nearly 300 days sober and even dropped weight after previously weighing 260 pounds.

In May of 2019, fans were devastated to see Artie Lange’s mugshot and his caved-in nose after he was arrested on May 21. Four months later, on Sept. 10, they had a very different reaction when Howard Stern’s iconic sidekick shared a new photo with much happier news: he’s “7 months 14 days sober,” and has new stories and tour dates to announce. On top of that, the comedian’s Twitter followers couldn’t help but notice that Artie has dropped quite a few pounds! He once weighed 260 pounds, according to an online record for an earlier arrest in 2017.

“Congrats artie. You look like you again. Only slimmer lol,” one fan commented, while another follower gushed, “You look great Artie! The color is back in your face and you look like you’ve lost weight (in the healthy way!). 7 months man, amazing. You got this!” A third fan cheekily tweeted, “What!!? Who is that slim ex boxer?” A fourth fan referenced Artie’s 2006 film, Artie Lange’s Beer League: “You look amazing man! Back to Beer League size and I love it, keep up the great work! You’re an inspiration and glad to see you’re back at it, hope you come to Florida.” Artie received just as much support from the stand-up comedy community. Tim Dillon commented, “You look great man. Keep it up,” and fellow comic Joey CoCo Diaz reiterated that thought: “Looking good my man……”

In May, Artie had already revealed that he was losing weight “without cocaine” in a fan-taken video uploaded shortly before his arrest in May. Artie was already 111 days sober when he was taken into custody in New Jersey, but he was arrested at his halfway home, Freedom House, for “failing to comply with the terms of his participation in the drug program,” Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for the county prosecutor’s office, told USA Today. He was discharged on June 13, according to Essex County Correctional Facility’s online records.

Great to be home! 7 months 14 days sober but one day at a time. Lots of new stories to tell. Will announce some new tour dates on Friday. Thanks for the support. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/vkdN7gMCSI — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) September 10, 2019

Prior to Artie’s most recent arrest, he had been pumping gas at a local gas station as part of a residential treatment program. The Crashing star was accepted into drug court and swerved jail time after he was arrested earlier on Jan. 30 — the comedian confessed to using cocaine just 10 days before a court visit in Dec. 2018. Artie is in the middle of serving a four-year probation after being arrested for alleged possession of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia in 2017. Artie had battled drug abuse for more than three decades, and we’re rooting for the beloved comic.