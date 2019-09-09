‘The Hills’: Kaitlynn Carter Reveals She & Brody Jenner Slept With Other Women While Married

Not only did Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have threesomes while they were together, but the duo also confirmed they were never legally married, during the season finale of ‘The Hills’.

Well, it looks like those polyamorous relationship rumors were true after all. Just one week after The Hills: New Beginnings cast started gossiping about Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter‘s alleged open marriage, Kaitlynn spilled the beans and confirmed that they did sleep with other women while they were married. Kaitlynn revealed they engaged in threesomes, and Brody did sleep with other women, but “not without me being involved,” she noted. “Everything with me and Brody is under my control — let’s put it that way,” she told Ashley Wahler, following Spencer and Heidi‘s vow renewal ceremony. Then, during a private confessional, Kaitlynn continued, “There’s not one part of [my] relationship [with Brody] that I’m ashamed of or that I would do differently. I just think that the world isn’t necessarily ready to hear about all of that. Not everybody is so open-minded or accepting of other people. But as long as what we’re doing is working for us, that’s the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, Brody also confirmed that he and Kaitlynn were never legally married. However, he insisted that their reasoning for it had nothing to do with not wanting to. Instead, he said it hadn’t happened because he and Kaitlynn never found time to get around to filling out the proper paperwork. He told Spencer, “It was never something that was even a big deal that I felt like I needed to share [with everyone]. It was literally, we met with attorneys and s*** two weeks before we left for Indonesia. Then we got married in Indonesia and ever since then, we’ve been incredibly busy. We just haven’t gotten around to doing the whole courthouse or however we’re going to decide to get legally married. I didn’t feel like I needed to share that [with everyone]. There was too much going on with like, ‘Do they have an open relationship, or not an open relationship?’ and all that talk. My number one priority is making [Kaitlynn] happy and making her feel comfortable. And if she’s uncomfortable, then I’m uncomfortable. So like I said, whether you put in on a piece of paper or just have a celebration in Indonesia, we’re married and she’s my wife, and I love her to death.”

Interestingly, though, Brody also shared his fears about getting married earlier in the episode. After hearing Audrina talk about her dramatic divorce and how much money she’s lost in the process, Brody told the group that hearing that almost made him feel happy about never getting legally married. However, when he shared his feelings with Kaitlynn, when they were alone in their bedroom, she told him that he shouldn’t compare their relationship to Audrina’s, and they should follow their own path.

But as we now know, their path ended up being two separate ones. After filming the first season of The Hills, Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split on Aug. 2. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told HollywoodLife. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”