Dream Kardashian, 2, Plays With Brother King Cairo In Video & Blac Chyna’s Mom Gushes Over Her Smarts

Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, shared an adorable new video on Sept 7 that shows her hanging out and having fun with her grandchildren, King Cairo Stevenson, 6, and Dream Kardashian, 2.

Dream Kardashian, 2, looked like she was having the time of her life in a new video that shows her playing with her grandmother, Tokyo Toni, 47, and six-year-old brother King Cairo! Toni shared the family time clip on YouTube on Sept. 7 and it proved she loves to hang out, relax, and have fun with her grandchildren just like any other grandmother!

The video is compromised of several different clips that show mostly Dream, but one also shows King having fun while painting with Toni and his little sister. During the activity, Dream, who is the daughter of Toni’s daughter Blac Chyna, 31, and Rob Kardashian, 32, can be seen looking adorable in an apron and a pink bow in her hair as she hands her grandmother different paint colors they sit in front of blank white canvases. King, whose parents are Blac and Tyga, 29, also seems to be enjoying himself as he paints and talks to Toni about what they need to paint a good photo.

The video goes on to also show Dream joyously riding around in a pink toy car as Toni pushes her and a cute coloring session the grandmother-grandaughter duo had together. During the session, Dream holds up a green crayon and tells Toni, “This one’s my favorite color” before they both start coloring on some pages that appear to be from a coloring book. “Dream Knows Her Colors! She Is So Smart!” Toni captioned the clip.

Toni’s latest video is one of a few times we’ve seen Dream talking on-screen. Blac and Rob often share photos and sometimes video clips of the tot and they’re always memorable. One of Blac’s latest photos shows Dream looking like a princess as she smiles and shows off a cute yellow dress with Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on the front. “My Princess,” Blac appropriately captioned the pic.