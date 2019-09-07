Delilah Hamlin & Melissa Gorga Both Rock Sexy Black Minis At Victoria‘s Secret Party — Pick Your Fave

LBDs and strappy heels are a classic red carpet combination, and both Delilah Hamlin and Melissa Gorga kick-started NYFW in that exact outfit. Each lady put their own unique spin on the look!

Bombshell Intense was the name of the perfume that Victoria’s Secret celebrated at its launch party in New York City, hosted by Sara Sampaio on Sept. 5. Delilah Hamlin, 21, and Melissa Gorga, 40, embodied both of those adjectives in black mini dresses and strappy heels (AKA, the bombshell uniform). This wasn’t an awkward we’re-both-wearing-the-same-outfit situation, however, since the gals opted for different vibes. Lisa Rinna’s daughter stepped out on at The Time Square EDITION in a leather tube dress, rustled blonde hair and a white jacket dangling off her arms to match her oh so effortless yet cool aesthetic. She topped off the look with a pair of slip-on style stilettos — again, fabulous but not flamboyant.

Meanwhile, Melissa attended the function within The Time Square EDITION’s Paradise Club in a seductive dress with a V-cut for a peek at her cleavage. The piece came from her own fashion collection, envy by Melissa Gorga! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star balanced out the risqué factor with chic details: transparent strap heels, a coral quilted purse, a slicked-back ponytail and a light application of nude makeup.

Melissa took a break from New York Fashion Week festivities to watch her daughter Antonia cheer at a football the next day (she made the varsity team as a high school freshman!). Delilah stayed in NYC, where she tackled one NYFW-related event after another which she filmed for CFDA’s Instagram Story. She started off the day with a rag & bone show (Luka Sabbat was on the runway), and changed into a satin purple dress from Cushnie for the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party.

Both ladies are enjoying much-deserved fun time after dealing with their own respective hardships. Delilah revealed her past battle with depression that led to stints in rehab in a July Instagram post, while Melissa is supporting Teresa Giudice as her sister-in-law faces the scary possibility of her husband Joe being deported to Italy.