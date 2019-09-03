Kristen Stewart Looks Stunning In Sexy Black Satin Gown For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover — See Pics

Kristen Stewart graced the cover of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ for the October issue & she looks flawless with barely any makeup on while wearing a slew of sexy looks including a satin black gown.

It’s very rare that we see Kristen Stewart, 29, in fancy dresses, as the actress usually opts for more casual looks including suits or jeans. So, we were pleasantly surprised to see her in not one, but a few gorgeous black dresses for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar October issue. On the cover, Kristen looks amazing wearing a black double-breasted Chanel blazer with crystal-embellished buttons and very little makeup, aside from her usual dark black eyeliner on her bottom and top water lines and a light glossy pink lip. Throughout the entire cover shoot, Kristen wore Chanel, and one of our favorite photos sees Kristen sitting on an ornate gold mantle above a fireplace while wearing an off-the-shoulder black satin gown. The bodice of the dress featured a tight crop top with thin sleeves that fell on the sides of her arms, while the waist was cutout revealing just a hint of her taut tummy. The bottom half of the dress featured a long pleated poofy maxi skirt which was hiked up while she was sitting, revealing her black ant white satin bow booties. As for her hair, she left her platinum blonde bob down and swept to one side in voluminous waves.

In another gorgeous photo from the shoot, Kristen is pictured in black and white, looking out the window while wearing a skintight black slinky gown with a cutout, strappy back secured by one single pearl. The gown hugged her petite frame perfectly, while a thick leather belt cinched in her tiny waist. This time, her hair was teased and slicked to one side of her face. Kristen looked gorgeous in yet another black dress, which was a long-sleeve black lace frock with sheer sleeves and a corset bodice that buttoned up her entire back with pretty pearl buttons. The bottom half of the frock featured a poofy pleated skirt with tulle underneath, which she paired with black leather booties.

Not only did Kristen look fabulous in a slew of stunning outfits for the cover shoot, but she also opened up about past relationships, confidence, and so much more.

The October issue of Harper’s Bazaar officially hits newsstands on September 5.