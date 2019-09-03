‘AGT’: Kodi Lee & His Mom Hint That He’ll Play More Instruments On The Show: ‘Wait & See’

Kodi Lee is returning to the ‘AGT’ stage for the semi-finals. Kodi and his mom, Tina, spoke with HL about Kodi’s musical versatility, how it felt to get Paul Simon’s permission to perform his song, and more.

Kodi Lee, 22, has become an AGT fan favorite from the moment he stepped onto the stage during his audition. The singer, who is blind and autistic, has made it to the America’s Got Talent semi-finals and he may have more musical tricks up his sleeve. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kodi and his mom, Tina Lee, about his ability to play other instruments. “He can drum and play harmonica and he can play the guitar laying down. He can really play any of those,” Tina said. As for whether or not fans will see Kodi play other instruments down the road on the show, Tina teased, “That is what you will have to wait and see.” Kodi added, “Wait and see!”

During the quarterfinals, Kodi performed a beautiful rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Simon Cowell noted that Paul Simon allows others to perform his song, but he didn’t hesitate to allow Kodi to sing his song. “It is really unbelievable that he gave us that and gave us the OK,” Tina said. “We were really shocked because that song is amazing. Kodi loves that song. We all love that song!”

Regardless of the outcome of season 14, Kodi and his mom already feel like winners. “Well, to be honest, we already won! Being on the show we already won, we never expected being here and this is what winning is all about,” Tina continued.

Kodi’s AGT audition has amassed 44 million views and counting. “I broke the internet!” Kodi said. “What the heck! Wow!” Tina admitted that she was actually worried at first before Kodi performed. “We didn’t expect that,” Tina said. “I got an overwhelming feeling of worry at first because I wasn’t sure what the world would be to him but the world has been amazing. They don’t rush him and everyone notices him and they will touch me and will ask me if they can hug him or talk to him or take a picture. It is amazing the way that people are behaving and interviewing. People are being considerate. It’s impressive and amazing and I am shocked how people are approaching him.” America’s Got Talent season 14 airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.