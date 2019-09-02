See Pics
Sofia Richie Celebrates Labor Day Weekend In Leopard Bikini From Pal Emily Ratajkowski’s Swimwear Line – Pics

Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie celebrates her 21st Birthday in Las Vegas. 24 Aug 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie celebrates her 21st Birthday in Las Vegas. Photo credit: Eric Scott / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA488079_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie was with her entourage and friends among them DJ Khaled and "Purple" the manager of The Liv one of The hottest Night Club in the world. Pictured: Sofia Richie,Sofia Richie DJ Khaled Purple DJ Khaled Sofia Richie Ref: SPL1635146 081217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were enjoying the beach during Art Basel 2017 in Miami Beach Pictured: Sofia Richie,Sofia Richie Scott Disick Sofia RichieSofia Richie Ref: SPL1633760 061217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
News Writer & Reporter

Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share some stunning photos of her toned body in a leopard print bikini from fellow model Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line, Inamorata.

Sofia Richie, 21, sure knows how to celebrate a holiday in style! The blonde beauty shared some photos of herself posing in a flattering leopard print bikini from friend Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line, Inamorata, during her Labor Day weekend on Sept. 1 and it definitely caught the attention of many followers, including the designer herself! “We weren’t ready @inamoratawoman,” Emily commented on the pics, which show Sofia sitting and then standing outside a house that shows a beach with beautiful ocean blue waters in the background.

It didn’t take long for fans to respond to the pics with multiple compliments. “WOW,” one follower wrote. “beautiful body 😍” another pointed out while another told her she “looks great”. Others also just simply left fire emojis in reference to her hotness factor.

Sofia is known for always looking amazing and her latest pic is no exception. The daughter of Lionel Richie has been spending her time in Cabo, Mexico this Labor Day weekend with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, as well as Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 28 and Lala’s fiancé Randall Emmett, 48. Sofia shared a photo from the incredible location to her Instagram story on Aug. 31 and mentioned her recent birthday in the caption. “From Venice to more paradise birthday never [ends],” it read. Russell also shared a photo of the foursome posing and smiling in front of a private plane before their getaway.

We’re glad Sofia seems to be having a wonderful long holiday weekend. We hope to see more pics from her trip soon!