Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share some stunning photos of her toned body in a leopard print bikini from fellow model Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line, Inamorata.

Sofia Richie, 21, sure knows how to celebrate a holiday in style! The blonde beauty shared some photos of herself posing in a flattering leopard print bikini from friend Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line, Inamorata, during her Labor Day weekend on Sept. 1 and it definitely caught the attention of many followers, including the designer herself! “We weren’t ready @inamoratawoman,” Emily commented on the pics, which show Sofia sitting and then standing outside a house that shows a beach with beautiful ocean blue waters in the background.

It didn’t take long for fans to respond to the pics with multiple compliments. “WOW,” one follower wrote. “beautiful body 😍” another pointed out while another told her she “looks great”. Others also just simply left fire emojis in reference to her hotness factor.

Sofia is known for always looking amazing and her latest pic is no exception. The daughter of Lionel Richie has been spending her time in Cabo, Mexico this Labor Day weekend with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, as well as Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 28 and Lala’s fiancé Randall Emmett, 48. Sofia shared a photo from the incredible location to her Instagram story on Aug. 31 and mentioned her recent birthday in the caption. “From Venice to more paradise birthday never [ends],” it read. Russell also shared a photo of the foursome posing and smiling in front of a private plane before their getaway.

We’re glad Sofia seems to be having a wonderful long holiday weekend. We hope to see more pics from her trip soon!