‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Admits He’s Glad Lisa Vanderpump Quit ‘RHOBH’ — It Was ‘Toxic’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars have noticed the positive difference in Lisa Vanderpump since she quit ‘RHOBH.’ James Kennedy says a ‘weight has been lifted’ from his former employer.

It was a pretty easy decision for Lisa Vanderpump to leave the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the drama she went through with her co-stars in season nine. Her Vanderpump Rules cast mates are relieved she’s no longer in such a “toxic” situation. We caught up with James Kennedy at the VANDERPUPCATION at Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles and he told us EXCLUSIVELY how is former SUR boss is doing. He’s best friends with Lisa’s adopted son Max Todd so he’s particularly close to the restaurateur.

“For me it’s hard to notice those things because when she’s around me it’s really mainly my thing, that we are talking about not necessarily her thing. I’m like I’m a literal kid to her. I’m Max’s best friend still, she looks at me different. But yes, I think a weight must have been lifted, it was a toxic environment for her and she doesn’t deserve any of that,” James tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

Lisa spent most of season nine filming apart from her cast mates thanks to the “Puppygate” scandal. Early in the season at her rescue shelter she brought out Lucy, a dog adopted by Dorit Kemsley. Apparently Dorit, 43, gave the pup away to a family friend after it nipped at her kids and somehow ended up in a kill shelter before making its way back to Vanderpump Dogs thanks to a microchip.

Several cast mates accused Lisa of leaking the story to a Radar Online and the drama unfolded all season with most of Lisa’s co-stars turning against her. She skipped out on the show’s reunion taping and announced on June 4 that she was leaving the show for good. Since Lisa’s departure, she’s been replaced by actress Garcelle Beauvais, 52, and Lisa Rinna‘s bestie Sutton Stracke.