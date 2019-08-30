Irina Shayk is walking into the weekend with a whole lot of confidence and not a lot of clothes. She made her driveway a catwalk in a black bra and undies with sheer pantyhose.

New York Fashion Week is just around the corner and it looks like model Irina Shayk is getting in some early practice strutting her stuff. The 33-year-old posted a very sexy video to her Instagram on Aug. 30 in honor of the long Labor Day holiday weekend. She wore a black bikini-like bra top along with matching tiny string black panties and styled her look with sheer black nylons with a polka dot pattern over her long model legs. Along with a heavy black faux leather jacket and black heels, she made her driveway a runway.

Irina donned full makeup with a bright red glossy lip doing her best catwalk across a cement driveway with ferns and tall hedges with red flowers in the background. Her dark locks were pulled back into a tight bun as she stared straight ahead and strutted with a ton of confidence and attitude. No wonder she’s one of the most in demand models in the world more than a decade into her career, being such an industry icon.

“Walking into the weekend like .. 💋” Irina captioned the IG vid. Moschino designer Jeremy Scott had a cheeky comment back at Irina, writing “😲 LOOK OUT WEEKEND !!!!” Brazilian model Izabel Goulart left “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” emojis while a fan wrote “The best model in the world.❤️”

While Irina is gearing up for NYFW, former partner of four years Bradley Cooper, 44, is taking care of their two-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper in California. He took her on a trip to Disneyland on Aug. 23 and brought her to the beach in Malibu with a group of friends the weekend prior. The former couple broke up in June but agreed to split custody of co-parenting their daughter 50-50 with their own agreement, avoiding any messy court battles.