Miley Cyrus’ Family: How They Feel About Her ‘Leaning On’ Kaitlynn Carter After Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus has seemingly been attached at the hip with Kaitlynn Carter following her split with Liam Hemsworth, & a source has EXCLUSIVELY told HL how her family feels about the relationship.

Miley Cyrus, 26, has been spending a ton of time with The Hills Star Kaitlynn Carter, 30, following her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, 29, and a source close to the Cyrus family EXCLUSIVELY told HL how her family members feels about the relationship.”Kaitlynn has been in Miley’s world for a while, she’s friends with Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, and sister, [Brandi Cyrus] too, so she isn’t someone they are just meeting for the first time, they already know and like her,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “They’re happy she’s there for Miley to lean on right now, it’s a very sad time so she’s been a big help. As much as they all love Liam, their main concern is Miley’s happiness so whatever she chooses they fully support.”HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Miley and her mother Tish for comment.

For Miley’s mother, all that matters is to see her happy, and it’s apparent that she’s happy when spending time with Kaitlynn, a separate source tells us. “The one thing that Tish wants for her daughter is to be in a good place and healthy and happy and if Kaitlynn provides that for Miley then Tish is perfectly happy about that,” the source says. “Tish respects Kaitlynn because she knows she is going to be there for Miley. Miley is hurting because divorce and breakups especially one this drastic takes quite the toll. So if Kaitlynn is around and is just a friend moving forward that is great and if it remains something even more as long as Miley is happy is all that Tish cares about. Tish is going to monitor it at all times because she wants what is best for Miley but she knows Kaitlynn is on the up and up and only expects the best moving forward.”

Miley and Kaitlynn made headlines when they were photographed kissing and cuddling during a luxurious Italian vacation on August 9. They openly locked lips for all to see during a passionate make out session and wrapped each other up in an embrace. It was just 24 hours later that the news of Miley’s split with Liam was made public. They have since been seen out together on a number of occasions and on Aug. 17, Tish even joined the gals for a shopping trip!

However, as happy as they as for Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship, the Cyrus family still believes it’s a bittersweet time on account of the Liam split. “It’s sad for the whole family, though. They all really liked Liam and really thought the marriage would work out. They always liked them as a couple, but of course, will support Miley,” another source tells us.