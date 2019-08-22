Lindsay Lohan Throws Major Shade At Leonardo DiCaprio On Instagram: ‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words’

Leonardo DiCaprio brought awareness to the Amazon fires on Instagram only to get dissed by… Lindsay Lohan.

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Instagram is filled with posts bringing awareness to climate change, so naturally he brought attention to the fires currently destroying the Amazon rainforest. “Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?” he captioned a photo of smoke pluming from tree tops.

Leo had a valid point – more people need to be aware of the devastation that’s occurring and how it impacts our lives and environment. But he wasn’t without criticism for calling attention to this issue. Lindsay Lohan jumped into the comments section to question the Titanic star.

“How can we fix it? Actions speak louder than words my friend,” Lindsay commented, as Comments by Celebs pointed out. That, too, was a valid point! Just talking about the issues doesn’t inherently resolve them – but it is a start.

Leo must have taken Lindsay’s comment to heart, because he followed up with another post about things people can do to help. ⁣His list includes: