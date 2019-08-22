Lindsay Lohan Throws Major Shade At Leonardo DiCaprio On Instagram: ‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words’
Leonardo DiCaprio brought awareness to the Amazon fires on Instagram only to get dissed by… Lindsay Lohan.
Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Instagram is filled with posts bringing awareness to climate change, so naturally he brought attention to the fires currently destroying the Amazon rainforest. “Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?” he captioned a photo of smoke pluming from tree tops.
Leo had a valid point – more people need to be aware of the devastation that’s occurring and how it impacts our lives and environment. But he wasn’t without criticism for calling attention to this issue. Lindsay Lohan jumped into the comments section to question the Titanic star.
“How can we fix it? Actions speak louder than words my friend,” Lindsay commented, as Comments by Celebs pointed out. That, too, was a valid point! Just talking about the issues doesn’t inherently resolve them – but it is a start.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. Link in bio. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
Leo must have taken Lindsay’s comment to heart, because he followed up with another post about things people can do to help. His list includes:
- “As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest.
- “Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. Link in bio.
- “Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers.
- “Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation.
- “When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy.”