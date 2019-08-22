Jada Pinkett-Smith, 47, Opens Up About Her Love Of Using Sex Toys In Wild New Interview

Jada Pinkett-Smith can’t believe people are ‘shocked’ over her love for using sex toys! The host dissolves the myths surrounding relationships in a new interview, and says there’s no shame her in her sex game.

Jada Pinkett-Smith loves using sex toys, which is one of the secrets to her successful marriage to Will Smith. The Red Table Talk host, 47, got more candid than usual in a sultry, new interview, where she called out taboo ways people relate to female sexuality. “People are shocked about my love for using sex toys,” Jada told The Sun‘s Bizarre column in new interview. “I know damn well I’m not the only one that uses them,” she continued, explaining, “Nobody has to feel any shame about it but I’m still surprised how people relate to sex, specifically female sexuality – it’s still such a taboo.”

The Angel Has Fallen actress went on to explain that she and husband Will have strive to break down the stigmas that relationships in the spotlight are easy. “Those partnerships are going through the exact kind of difficulties everyone else is going through,” she said. “We got a lot of positive responses from people in our industry. I think it gave people the opportunity to sit down with their partner.”

Jada went on to explain that her 22-year marriage to the Aladdin actor also is not a “conventional” union. “I knew that I was not built for conventional marriage. Even the word ‘wife’: it’s a golden cage, swallow the key,” she explained. “Even before I was married, I was like, ‘That’ll kill me.’ And it damn near did! So why wouldn’t you share what you’ve been through, when you see that other people are out there, trying to figure this crap out? We decided to make it public because it’s part of the healing. I feel like if we don’t have real understanding about it, I don’t know if interpersonal relationships are possible.”

It was just last month that Jada went into great detail about her use of sex toys during an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk in June. She recalled how she had used sex toys to give herself multiple orgasms a day during an “exploration stage” of her life at a young age.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” Jada said during the episode. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man and, if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9 — at 9!”

Jada, along with her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris; her daughter, Willow Smith, and her daughter’s friend, Telana Lynum, discussed orgasms.

“I think by your age I gave myself multiples first, multiple orgasms. I did,” Jada admitted. “I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. And I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too with it….And then one day I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day.'”