‘RHONJ’s Kathy Wakile Reveals She May Return To Show: There Have Been ‘Rumblings’

After leaving ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ in season 7, Bravo fans want to know if Kathy Wakile will ever appear on RHONJ again. She reveals the truth in our exclusive interview.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans want Kathy Wakile to return to the show, but would she do it? Kathy, who was a Housewife on seasons three through five, then a part-time cast member on seasons six and seven, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she’s definitely heard fans’ pleas — but it’s all “rumblings” right now. “People talk about it, and I get — my social media is always asking. People are always asking, ‘when am I coming back? When am I coming back?’,” Kathy, 53, said. They shouldn’t hold their breath, though. Kathy’s living her best life post-RHONJ and doesn’t have any interest in subjecting herself to the “drama.”

“Right now, honestly, I have really found what I love to do, and I’m really having a great time doing it,” Kathy dished. “It’s really my passion. Housewives was fun, and from that I got a lot of attention for my cooking and being in the kitchen. I’ve used that and I’ve gotten opportunities from that, so that’s keeping me really busy. There’s no drama in the kitchen. No drama whatsoever, so I’m happy.” Kathy really has found her place in the kitchen! She’s the accomplished author of a cookbook, called Indulge: Delicious Little Desserts That Keep Life Real Sweet, released a cannoli kit and other products, and will now teach a cooking course at Remington College Culinary Training Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

She’s right about the drama. Kathy also told us the truth about why she and current cast member Melissa Gorga no longer talk, despite their families once being close. Melissa said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in November 18 that Kathy wanted the other Housewives to help her stay on the show, which caused “tensions” between her and the cast. Not true, says Kathy. “For her to think that people would actually believe something like that, that’s ridiculous,” Kathy said. “She didn’t have that much power. In her head, she has that much power, but in real life, no, not so much.”