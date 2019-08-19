Exclusive
Miley Cyrus: Why She's Excited To Decorate Her New Malibu Home As She Moves On From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ split from husband Liam Hemsworth means she has the free reign to decorate her new Malibu pad in the exact quirky style she wants. She’s going to make the home completely her own.

Miley Cyrus, 26 and Liam Hemsworth, 29, lost nearly all of their belongings in the devastating Nov. of 2018 Malibu brushfires. The couple had moved into a nearby rental but now that they’ve split up, the singer is going to have a whole new pad to call her own and decorate with only her tastes in mind. “Miley is excited to have a new place to decorate with her mom and sister Brandi. Her mom Tish has helped her immensely getting the new home set-up,” a source close to Miley’s family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Miley such a homebody and her mom and sister helped her decorate her old home from head to toe and she was very attached to it. Her sisters were constantly over there too, so her home with Liam was always kind of hers in a way because of this,” our insider continues. Miley and Liam’s old home was filled with quirky items that reflected her happy hippy lifestyle, so her new place will likely have a similar vibe.

“Miley loves the beach and she finds peace near it, which is why she is happiest living there. That’s why it’s no surprise that she wanted to return to Malibu to get a place for herself while she figures things out. She’s looking forward to the energy of a new place for just herself. She was living with Liam up until they decided to split for good, so she’ll live in this place alone for now. But as much as her sisters and mom are over, it’s almost like they’ll be living there, too!” our source explains.
Ever since Miley returned from a trip to Italy with her sister Brandi, 32, and apparent new love interest Kaitlynn Carter, 30, she’s been a high-profile paparazzi target in LA. Especially since Miley and Liam’s split announcement on Aug. 10 came one day after she and Kaitlynn were photographed passionately making out poolside in Lake Como.
The paps tracked down Miley, Kaitlynn, and mom Tish, 52, to a LA parking garage on Aug. 17 and Miley’s bodyguard shielded her from getting her photo taken with a jean jacket. It was clear she did not want her picture taken. She also made sure to stay out of the same frame as Kaitlynn, who walked alongside Miley’s mom. “For now she’s just kind of taking things day by day. She’s also planning on visiting her sister in Colorado and spending time in Nashville to escape LA and the photographers. She really does want to try to keep as much normalcy and privacy right now as she can,” our source adds.