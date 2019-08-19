‘L&HH: Hollywood’: Lyrica & A1 Split After He Admits To Having Sex With Summer Bunni

Lyrica Anderson was left heartbroken during the Aug. 19 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’, when Summer Bunni told her that she ‘had sex’ with A1 ‘multiple times’. Did A1 also come clean?

Lyrica Anderson finally got the answers she was looking for, during the Aug. 19 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, when Summer Bunni admitted that she “had sex” with A1 “multiple times”. Summer also said A1 was to blame because “he came onto me.” But Lyrica was still upset with Summer, who knew better than to hook up with a married man. “He knows he’s married, too, so why is it always me?” Summer asked Lyrica. “I came to you as a woman and let you know.”

But even though Summer did Lyrica a solid by telling her the truth, Lyrica wasn’t ready to forgive Summer. She yelled, “You slept with my husband and didn’t give a f***.” And because of that Lyrica didn’t want to hear anything else that Summer had to say. So she stormed off and told Summer to go “f***” her husband again.

And speaking of her husband, Lyrica later took the information she had learned and confronted A1 about it at one of his concerts. He had no idea that she was coming, so when Lyrica showed up, A1 was floored. He thought his first tour would be a distraction from what was going on back home, but boy was he wrong. As soon as Lyrica showed up, she demanded answers from him. “You got something to tell me?” she asked. “Did you f***ing sleep with her or not?”

And guess what? A1 said, “yes“. He said the only reason that he didn’t admit it sooner was because he didn’t want the public backlash, nor did he want to stress Lyrica out while she was pregnant. He also said, however, that she was just as guilty as him, and previously had her own indiscretions, so in turn, he felt that what he did was okay.

Sparks fly when Lyrica and Summer Bunni come face-to-face, and Apryl reconsiders joining Moniece on tour…🤭 See what happens NEXT during a brand new #LHHH TOMORROW at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/HwigR4msDX — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 18, 2019

But it wasn’t okay. After finally hearing the truth, Lyrica decided that she didn’t want to be with A1 anymore. So they broke up.

