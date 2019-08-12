‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap: Lyrica & Summer Bunni Come Face To Face Amid A1 Drama

After finding out about A1’s alleged indiscretions with Summer Bunni, Lyrica’s best friend flew up from Atalanta to comfort her, during the Aug. 12 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood’.

Lyrica Anderson told her friend, Sia, that she felt “numb” during the Aug. 12 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, after she discovered that her husband, A1, was secretly texting another woman (Summer Bunni) behind her back. As soon as the cheating story was posted online, Sia jumped on a plane from Atlanta to check on her girl and see how she was doing. And boy was she mad! “I’m furious with my husband for putting me in this position, and I’m actually glad that he’s on tour right now. I’ve blocked A1’s number while I decide what I want to do and for now, I’m just really leaning on my girls,” Lyrica said during a private confessional. Then, she broke down in tears, while telling both Sia and Princess Love that she thought having a baby would fix her relationship with A1. “We’re supposed to be on such a positive page and [he] can’t even be honest with me,” she said.

“After A1 and I renewed our vows, I had this whole vision in my head that things would be perfect. We were going to have a baby, and be this happy family with this new trust and now I’m just trying to process if I even really want to still be here as a wife,” Lyrica explained. Sia then shaded A1 as being “sneaky as f***” before saying he’s “always trying to manipulate [Lyrica]”. And Lyrica agreed, saying she “lost” so much of herself while being with A1.

Then, Lyrica said that her anger towards A1 isn’t all “about [Summer Bunni]. It’s about all the DMs that I get, all the phone calls — I mean, there’s only so much a person can take. I love him, and he’s not a bad person or a bad man, but be honest with me. At least tell me what happened and what didn’t happen.”

“Honestly, this whole thing is just embarrassing. Summer Bunni — her name fits her perfectly because she’s definitely hopping around from d*** to d***, trying to find the next hit,” Lyrica said, while throwing shade at Summer Bunni — the woman who A1 was caught texting and FaceTiming with. But because A1 is currently on tour, Lyrica said that she hasn’t really had a chance to get answers from him about everything.

This cast has absolutely NO chill…😱 See what happens when the REAL Hollywood comes out to play on an all-new #LHHH TOMORROW at 8/7c on @VH1! 🎬🔥 pic.twitter.com/ONK6qflrnF — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 11, 2019

And things went from bad to worse, when Lyrica ended up going to a party that Summer Bunni was also attending. And they came face to face as this week’s episode came to a close. So their confrontation will go down next week!

