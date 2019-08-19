Justin Bieber’s IG Demand For New Ryan Gosling Film Backfires After Fans Beg For Fresh Music

Justin Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2015, and now he’s getting dragged hard by fans wanting new music after telling actor Ryan Gosling ‘It’s about time’ we got a new movie from him.

Well, it’s good to know Justin Bieber is a fan of fellow Canadian Ryan Goslings‘ acting work. The 25-year-old just went about asking for more films from the Oscar nominee in the REALLY wrong way. On Aug. 1, the Biebs posted a pic of the handsome 38-year-old film star to his Instagram and wrote in the caption, “It’s about time we get another movie from the man, the legend Ryan Gosling.” Considering it’s going on nearly four years since Justin’s last studio album, his fans are piling on him hard.

While his wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, wrote “Truth,” a fan named Blake wrote “It’s about time we get another album from the man, the legend Justin Bieber,” by changing out “movie” to “album” and “Ryan” to Justin. And Blake wasn’t the only fans as a scroll through the comments showed ninety percent of fans wrote the same line with the twisting of words.

“How cool would that be if Ryan said you’ll get another movie only if we get JB5?😂😂 #NoRush_NoPressure,” one person joked. WHERE IS JB5?” another fan demanded. “Let’s talk about your next album” a user wrote, while a woman named Lauren begged, “How about a song from you?” Justin appeared on DJ Khaled‘s 2018 tune “No Brainer” and most recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran on 2019’s “I Don’t Want Your Money,” but a true Justin Bieber single one of these days would be nice.

Justin dropped his fourth studio album Purpose in Nov. of 2015 and Beliebers did a good job of reminding him THEY want new material from him. At least Ryan has starred in four movies since 2015, including La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, First Man and The Big Short. So where’s Justin’s new album? When he joined Ariana Grande onstage at Coachella in April of 2019 to perform “Sorry,” Justin told the audience “Thank you so much and by the way, album coming soon.” On July 24 he tweeted “For all my fans in China I just wanted to say that I am super excited to be on Weibo. Look forward to sharing more. Some good music coming.” BUT WHEN JUSTIN???