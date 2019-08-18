Nikki Bella looked amazing while showing off her toned abs during a PDA-filled hike with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev in Los Angeles on Aug. 18.

Nikki Bella, 35, looked oh so fit and oh so in love when she went on a hike with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, 37, on Aug. 18! The brunette beauty revealed her toned abs underneath a white crop top and above gray leggings for the Los Angeles outing as she and her hunky beau shared major PDA, including a sweet kiss and interlocked hands. Artem looked casual in a white T-shirt and black shorts as he made his lady love smile again and again during the walk and we’ve never seen a couple look more in love!

The lovebirds, who have confirmed they were dating in March, have been seen out and about on numerous occasions over the past few months, and each one proves they’ve been thoroughly enjoying each other’s company. On July 29, they were seen holding hands while getting lunch at Joan’s on Third in Studio City, CA and they looked just as smitten with each other as they did on their latest outing.

Nikki’s love-struck look whenever she’s around Artem is not too much of a surprise considering what she EXCLUSIVELY told us at the 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night at Paramount Studios in Hollywood in late July. “I have tried to fight the whole no labels for so long and trying to take my time,” she explained about her relationship with Artem. “I don’t know. This guy over here — I don’t know, he makes my heart skip beats, and it’s fun to showcase that love. I feel like people need that, you know?”

Nikki first revealed she and Artem decided to officially become “boyfriend and girlfriend” on the July 17 episode of The Bellas Podcast. The couple then released a video of them dancing together to Rita Ora’s “Let You Love Me” and it definitely reflected their blossoming romance.