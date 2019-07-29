Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Hold Hands & Pack On Hot PDA After Taking Romance Public

Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev were seen looking happier than ever as they stayed close during a lunch date at Joan’s on Third in Studio City, CA on July 29.

Nikki Bella, 35, is getting comfortable with her new man, Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and it shows! The brunette beauty and her professional dancer boyfriend were seen holding hands after picking up lunch at Joan’s on Third in Studio City, CA on July 29, and they looked casual and comfortable together. Nikki was in a white sports bra and turquoise stretch pants while Artem rocked a gray T-shirt and red shorts during the outing.

This isn’t the first time the lovebirds have flaunted PDA. Last month, Nikki was photographed jumping into Artem’s arms in the streets of Los Angeles. The loving beau then carried her around as she planted a big kiss on his cheek. The month before that, they were seen on a date at Disneyland with Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella, 35, and her husband Daniel Bryan, 38, as well as Brie and Daniel’s two-year-old daughter Birdie Joe. They flaunted a lot of PDA during that outing as well and seemed to really take in the joy of being a new couple.

Nikki first confirmed she was dating Artem in Mar. and although it took her a while to commit to the hunk, she finally moved forward and seems happier than ever. Before Artem, Nikki dated John Cena, 42, who she split from last year. He has also been seen moving on with his new love Shay Shariatzadeh so it’s definitely apparent that they are looking forward in the romance department.

We can’t wait to see more pics of Nikki and Artem enjoying their summer! The more outings they go on, the more comfortable they seem and we’re wishing them all the best!