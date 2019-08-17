‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna’s Friend ‘Highly Rumored’ To Be Joining Cast After Lisa Vanderpump’s Exit

The ‘RHOBH’ ladies were ‘notified that one new lady’ will be joining the cast, and rumors are suggesting it’s Lisa Rinna’s ‘dear friend.’ She once landed on an exclusive list for the best party hosts in the US.

Lisa Vanderpump’s departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills leaves a spot that needs to be filled. The cast will learn who’ll be taking over that duty before summer officially ends! “They are all feeling a bit anxious as to who the new Housewife will be as they’re still being kept in the dark. However, they have been notified that one new lady will be joining the cast when filming begins the first week of September,” a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. But we do have one clue.

“Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna’s dear friend, is highly rumored to be the new addition. She came in at Rinna’s suggestion,” our source reveals! Sutton is a Southern debutante who once made The Salonniere’s coveted list for the United State’s 100 best party hosts (she made No. 39 on the list, and fell under the “Los Angeles” category). Take one look at Sutton’s Instagram and she checks off the “Housewife” prerequisites: photos of couture dresses and lavish parties fill her feed. The blonde beauty also attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party with Lisa in Feb. 2019!

Despite this rumor, the cast is still not sure what to expect. “It’s being kept such a secret that the other ladies sincerely don’t know who she is when asked by friends close to them. Sutton should shake things up a bit,” our source tells us. Understandable, given that the cast just learned “last week” that every main cast member from Season 9 — Lisa (not LVP), Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards — will return for Season 10.

“They’re all so relieved everyone was asked back. They don’t think Camille [Grammer] will be back because she has no relationship with anyone now that Lisa Vanderpump is gone, so it wouldn’t be natural at all,” our source tells HollywoodLife. “They will be going on a trip right away internationally, but they don’t know where yet. Everyone seems to be looking forward to getting back to work.”