Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In Tight Blue Pants While Arriving In Luxe Monaco

Details, details! Kylie Jenner made a grand entrance in Monte Carlo with a figure-hugging outfit that featured hefty price tags from Dior and Balenciaga.

Kylie Jenner’s wardrobe snapped on her grand European tour. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO added yet another entry into her catalog of must-need vacation outfits with an all-blue ensemble on Aug. 16, which she wore to mark her arrival in Monaco! Kylie, 22, was pictured disembarking a yacht at her latest destination in a cropped T-shirt in a Bleu de France shade. The patriotic blue was appropriate, given that Kylie’s last stop was in the south of France!

The makeup mogul completed the look with ruched drawstring pants in baby blue, which were complemented by white hoop earrings and two other expensive accessories: Balenciaga’s $895 Track Trainers and Dior’s $289 CD-logo reflective mask sunglasses. Of course, Travis Scott, 28, also docked with Kylie in Monte Carlo, and they later enjoyed a meal against the sunset in the same vacation destination where Selena Gomez and Leighton Meester filmed their travel adventure flick, Monte Carlo, which was released in 2011.

Kylie has been serving one European look after another since jetting off for Italy on Aug. 6, ahead of her 22nd birthday that took place four days later. Her first standout outfit was, of course, her birthday attire. That consisted of a hot pink feathered mini dress from The Attico (worth up to $4,569), paired with a giant chain dripping in diamonds and affixed with the Kylie Cosmetics lip logo, courtesy of Travis. Kylie eventually made her way from Italy to the south of France on Aug. 14, where she looked like a princess who deserved her own chateau in a silk corset and ruffled floral dress from the Duygu Ay Collection.

Kylie Jenner rocks a monochrome baby blue outfit for her arrival in Monaco on Aug. 16, 2019. (BACKGRID)
Kylie Jenner steps off her yacht while rocking Dior shades. (SplashNews)

Kylie is wearing blue once again, after she and her daughter Stormi Webster, 1, twinned in that color while boating along the coast of Italy on Aug. 12. Their matching TLZ L’Femme dresses were also ruched, much like the fabric you see on Kylie’s pants above!