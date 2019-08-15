See Pics
Tyler Cameron Spotted Out With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Andi Dorfman After Latest Gigi Hadid Date

THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) TYLER C.
Tyler Cameron seen taking selfies with a bunch girls after he did a running around Central Park in NYC
Tyler Cameron hung out with fellow ‘Bachelor Nation’ star Andi Dorfman for a special reason on Aug. 14. Just the night prior, he grabbed dinner with Gigi Hadid!

Tyler Cameron’s companionship has been in high demand. Following a dinner date with Gigi Hadid, 24, and friends on Aug. 13, the Bachelorette star was seen with Season 10’s “Bachelorette,” Andi Dorfman, 32, in New York City on Aug. 14. But these two “Bachelor Nation” pals weren’t on a date — they were on a run! Tyler and Andi joined a group run with more than 200 fans through Central Park, and they got their sweat on to support the charity ABC Food Tours. Right before the event, Tyler announced he’ll also be running in the Chicago Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon. Andi will once again race against Tyler for the latter event on Nov. 3!

It was a successful race, judging by Andi’s update on her Instagram Story the next day. “They crushed it yesterday! Thanks for letting me apart of it @abcfoodtours,” Andi captioned a photo of her speaking to the runners gathered at NYC’s iconic park, with Tyler also watching on from the crowd. Andi and Tyler treated Bachelor fans with photos, and it’s a good thing they looked especially sporty in their running gear.

Tyler looked every bit like a dreamy athlete in a Stanford football shirt and backwards baseball cap (the ABC star did play football for Wake Forest University and Florida Atlantic University). Meanwhile, Andi rocked a workout-chic ensemble: black sports bra and matching leggings, coral sneakers and a metallic bomber jacket.

Tyler Cameron, Andi Dorfman
Tyler Cameron and Andi Dorfman greet a fan at a group run in New York City’s Central Park on Aug. 14, 2019. (Splash News)
Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron strolls through the crowd at a group run in New York City on Aug. 14, 2019. (Splash News)

While Tyler’s hangout buddy was Andi on Wednesday, Gigi has been occupying the Bachelorette star’s social calendar as of late. They were reportedly seen grabbing drinks at NYC’s Soho House on Aug. 4, and were reportedly spotted once again with friends at Frames Bowling Lounge on Aug. 5. Tyler has even been seen leaving Gigi’s pad twice, once on Aug. 6, and again on Aug. 12! It looks like Tyler’s getting to know the locals in the Big Apple, because the Florida native revealed that he’s “apartment hunting” and needs “recommendations” on his Instagram Story on Aug. 14.