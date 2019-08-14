Lisa Vanderpump: Why She Has No Plans To Stop Shading Her Former ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars On Twitter

Lisa Vanderpump will not stop clapping back at her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars until one thing happens, and HollywoodLife has learned what that is.

Lisa Vanderpump’s last episode on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired on July 9, but she’s still shading her co-stars online a month later. But the Bravo star, 58, isn’t trying to stir the pot on Twitter — instead, she sees it as necessary defense. “Lisa is disappointed over the accusations these women made against her. It’s hard for her to sit back and not say things on social media as she feels they still are taking digs at her,” a source close to the SUR restaurant owner EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Such was the case when Lisa agreed with a fan who accused Kyle Richards, 50, and Teddi Mellencamp, 38, of spreading “lies” and “deception” amid PuppyGate drama in Season 9, via a tweet on Aug. 13.

“[Lisa’s] disenchanted with them and the situations they’ve created in general over all of this. It got very out of hand,” our source continues. “Until they stop talking about her on social media, she has no intentions of stopping when she feels the need to speak up or defend herself. She just doesn’t sit around and talk about them or the show at all anymore. It’s not worth her energy as she’s trying to get to a better place after dealing with so much drama and turmoil this year.” In addition to her fallout with the RHOBH cast, Lisa also suffered two losses in the past year: her mother, Jean, who passed away in June 2019, and her brother, Mark, who died from a reported suicide in April 2018.

The back-and-forth shade online has mainly to do with the PuppyGate scandal that rocked Season 9, since each lady has been trying to tell her side of the story after the drama aired. LVP has consistently denied rumors that she leaked a story about the dog (Lucy Lucy Apple Juice) that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs and gave away. LVP has also shot down speculation that she masterminded a plan to expose this story when Teddi and Kyle confronted the rescue dog at Vanderpump Dogs in the season premiere. Some fans believed Kyle seemed to allude to these rumors when she tweeted on July 23, “This season has left me so frustrated at times. Frustrated that people don’t always seem to see the obvious. No, It’s not editing. It’s people who are good at ‘the game’. Bad people can be good at it and good people can be bad at it.”

Exactly, — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) August 13, 2019

People who have spent their entire life treating life as a game and “winning” at it have had lots of practice. When I was told to go to Vanderpump Dogs way back at the beginning of the season, I knew right away what was going on. — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) July 24, 2019

The Vanderpump Rules star does have a special project to distract her from this ongoing feud. “Lisa is very busy with and excited about her fourth annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Fundraising Gala coming up this November, which has helped finance her Pet Rescue Center and saved the lives of thousands of dogs from the USA to China,” our source adds.