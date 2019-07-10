Lisa Vanderpump Responds To ‘Nastiness’ From ‘RHOBH’ Cast During Finale As She Plans Mom’s Funeral

Lisa Vanderpump was unable to watch the ‘RHOBH’ finale, but she certainly heard about how her former castmates bashed her. And, she’s not happy.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, was in London for her mother’s funeral when the explosive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 finale aired on July 9. However, close friends who were looking after her animals at her home filled her in on all of the tea. LVP tweeted her response to the fiery finale on July 10.

“I didn’t watch obviously, but the army at my house looking after my furry people did, and I heard from all of you about the nastiness once again. I am in London for my mother’s funeral, I hope that after this awful year I can start life again,” the SUR owner tweeted, adding the hashtags, “RHOBH” and “9 years”. LVP shared a photo with her husband and their dog, and signed off on her tweet with, “Love Lisa Ken & Giggy”.

The RHOBH finale was chaotic to say the least. The episode jumped forward six months to May 2019, when the cast met up at Kyle Richards‘ house to talk about their recent, and very awkward, run-ins with Lisa. Lisa Rinna revealed the uncomfortable details about her snarky encounter with LVP in “the parking garage on Bedford”. Kyle went on to share her less-snarky, yet still uneasy run-in with LVP at Neiman Marcus. Kyle explained how they disagreed about whether or not Kyle called Lisa a liar. The conversation didn’t end in a reconciliation, whatsoever.

Later on in the pow wow at Kyle’s, all the ladies acknowledged that while they’re “all capable of saying sorry,” LVP, in their opinions, is not. Therefore, the women are satisfied with the way things turned out concerning Lisa, who they believe is the one to blame.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion begins Tuesday, July 16 at 9 PM on Bravo.