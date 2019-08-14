Shawn Mendes Confesses He’s ‘Never Been Happier’ As Romance With Camila Cabello Heats Up

Shawn Mendes took to Instagram on Aug. 14 to share several enthusiastic photos of himself performing on stage during his recent tour and captioned it with a message of happiness.

Shawn Mendes, 21, is loving life right now and his latest Instagram post proves it! The singer posted a series of eye-catching photos of himself smiling while performing on stage on Aug.14, and used the caption to express his happiness. “I’ve never been happier. Thank you ❤️🌸,” the caption read. In one photo, Shawn can be seen wearing a white tank top and dark-colored jeans as he plays his guitar and flaunts a huge smile on his face, and in another, he’s showing off his muscular arms while playing a piano. See Shawn’s post HERE!

Although his caption for the photos didn’t specify what’s making him the happiest he’s ever been, we can’t help but think some of it has to do with his rumored romance with Camila Cabello, 22. The two haven’t confirmed a relationship with each other but they have been seen kissing and getting cozy on numerous occasions throughout the past month.

One of the most recent sightings was at Shawn’s 21st birthday bash at Harriet’s Rooftop & Lounge inside Brooklyn’s 1 Hotel in New York City. The two lovebirds embraced and gave each other a passionate kiss in front of a huge crowd of people, which included Shawn’s mother, Karen, while someone filmed the moment for all the world to see. They were also seen taking strolls around the Big Apple, and during each one, they had their hands tightly clasped together as they looked closer than ever.

It will be interesting to see where things go from here with Shawn and Camila, but from their latest actions, we wouldn’t be surprised if things get even more serious between them in the future!