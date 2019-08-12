See Pic
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Pulls Pants Down & Shows Off Underwear While Kissing Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Splash News
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin depart after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Hailey turns heads in a sexy red slitted dress and black leather jacket as the pair return to their Mercedes-Benz Van at the valet. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share some sweet PDA before separating and leaving on their own way inNYC. The married couple stepped down from their NYC hotel together.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Evening Writer

Justin Bieber is back in a pair of Calvin Klein underwear, this time with Hailey Baldwin wrapped around his waist! The pop star shared the intimate photo on Aug. 12, followed by a more clothed picture with an inspirational quote.

Justin Bieber, 25, sure does like to rock Calvin Klein underwear by his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22. The “I Don’t Care” singer gave us a tease of his trendy tighty-whities on Aug. 12, when he shared a shirtless photo of him pulling his pants down while appearing to kiss Hailey’s neck [SEE THE PICTURE HERE]. The model kept her pants on in the steamy photo shared to Justin’s Instagram Story, but the singer joined his wife by throwing on sweats as well in another photo. “Two options, give up or don’t,” Justin wrote over their heads. The perfect motto for any marriage!

It’s unclear if the black-and-white photos were taken for fun, were old items on JB’s camera roll or were snapped for an upcoming Calvin Klein project, but the designer has been enlisting A-list stars for its fall 2019 underwear campaign. Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Odell Beckham Jr. have modeled for the #MYCALVINS #IRL movement, and they were all featured in a promotional video uploaded on Aug. 12 (the same day Justin shared his own undies picture). Justin’s no stranger to stripping down for Calvin Klein — who could forget when the Biebs rocked the world in those chiseled, tattoo-heavy photos from 2015?

Justin doesn’t just wear the iconic underwear in the photo studio. He’s also rocked it in the recording studio! The singer’s shorts sagged low to show off the signature Calvin Klein waistband once again in a photo snapped with his “studio chicka” Hailey, shared on May 26. And right after Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018, he wore a soaking wet pair of the undies amid a celebratory getaway to Miami that month. Justin’s always pushing the boundaries in his Calvin Klein underwear — that is, when he’s not hiding his pants’ waistband in an oversized hoodie from his own clothing brand, Drew!