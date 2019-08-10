See Pics
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Getting More Serious As She Meets His Parents On PDA-Filled Trip To NYC

Camila Cabello accomplished two romantic milestones on one day. In addition to writing three important words, Camila met the people who gave birth to Shawn Mendes! But that didn’t stop the love birds from engaging in one act of PDA.

Camila Cabello, 22, just took the most important step in any romance — hanging out with her beau’s parents! Before the important meetup with Karen and Manuel Mendes, Camila and Shawn Mendes, 21, indulged in some mild PDA (AKA, hand-holding) as they strolled through Brooklyn, NY on Aug. 9. They were later photographed standing in front of Karen and Manuel, and the “Stitches” singer wore an appropriate clothing item for the family outing: a sweater with the words “i <3 my mom!” scrawled across the back, and “Beautiful mother’s day <3” on the front. Camila’s tie-dye hoodie didn’t give a shout-out to her mother, but it did show support for Travis Scott since it was the rapper’s official Astroworld tour merch.

Camila’s quality time with the parents happened on the same day she declared her love for Shawn, right in front of her 37.7 million fans on Instagram! “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Camila gushed in an Instagram post on Aug. 9. That’s right — Shawn just turned the legal drinking age on Aug. 8! From a public “I love you” to meeting Shawn’s mom and dad, it’s been an eventful past two days in Camila and Shawn world. And that’s just barely scratching the surface, because there was also that makeout session at Shawn’s birthday bash inside Brooklyn’s Harriet’s Rooftop & Lounge, and more strolling through the Big Apple, hand-in-hand.

Ever since Camila and Shawn first sparked romance rumors by holding hands in West Hollywood on July 3, they have been serving one PDA act after another that fans and photogs have happily caught on camera! Their most headline-making act of passion was a steamy kiss in the water at Miami Beach on July 29! Despite all the kissing, hand holding and public shows of support (i.e. Camila’s presence at Shawn’s concerts), the pop stars have yet to confirm they’re officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes make their way to see Shawn's parents, Karen and Manual, in Brooklyn on Aug. 9, 2019.
Camila Cabello engages in conversation with Shawn Mendes' parents, Karen and Manuel, in Brooklyn on Aug. 9, 2019.

Don’t let the combination of Camila and Shawn’s PDA with their lack of labels confuse you! “Camila and Shawn are going to continue not to be shy when it comes to their PDA. If they are caught then they are caught. It’s no big deal. They don‘t feel they have to make something official because they consider themselves official already,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are having fun and whatever people think their relationship is not their problem because they know where they stand and are having a great time together.”