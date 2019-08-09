‘RHONY’s Ramona Singer ‘Gunning’ For Pal Missy Pool To Join Cast: Why It Could Be Difficult For Luann De Lesseps

Ramona Singer could be causing a headache for Luann de Lesseps on ‘RHONY’ season 12. She’s lobbying to get pal Missy Pool — who dated Lu’s ex husband — on the show.

The drama on Real Housewives of New York could get even more intense than usual when season 12 starts filming later tin August. Ramona Singer, 62, is determined to get her pal Missy Pool cast on the show, but it would increase tensions with cast mate Luann de Lesseps, 54, since Missy previously dated Lu’s ex husband Tom D’Agostino. “Ramona Singer is gunning hard to get her good friend Missy Pool on RHONY because she would know how much it would frustrate Luann, as Missy used to be Tom D’Agostino’s ex,” a source close to the cast tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tom dated and married Lu briefly, and she and Lu do not get along. Missy has had some conversations with the people at RHONY and seems open to it. The ladies begin filming at the end of August and everyone will be back, but they’d like to add one or two wives into the mix to spice things up,” our insider continues.

“Ramona knows that having Missy join would be great for TV. Ramona and Lu aren’t in the best of places, and Ramona would like another ally for herself. Ramona knows how much it would get under Lu’s skin if Missy joined. She thinks Missy would be a great fit, so she made the introduction and pitched the idea,” our source adds.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Lu felt besieged during the last season of RHONY and Ramona was particularly hard on her, especially during the reunion special where she accused her of still drinking. “LuAnn felt attacked throughout most of the entire RHONY season. She felt like everyone kept kicking her when she was struggling and down and trying her best to work hard and stay sober,” a source close to Luann told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“She felt Ramona was way too hard on her, especially, and Lu knows her truth and is adamant that she is currently sober. She’s used to the attacks by now and knows how to just keep her head held high. She doesn’t see herself being more than co-workers with most of them, and that’s fine with her,” our insider continues. Hopefully Luann will remain the class act she is and keep holding her head high if Ramona is successful at getting her pal Missy on the show.