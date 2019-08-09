Bet doesn’t want to let Esme go. She feels a ‘connection’ to Esme and vows to see her again in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Pennyworth.’

Bet Sykes (Paloma Faith) feels like a “caged animal” and is ready to get back into the swing of things in London in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 11 episode of Pennyworth. Her sister, Peggy (Polly Walker), doesn’t think there’s any reason for Bet to go back to London. She’s only gotten into trouble down there. “I made friends,” Bet tells Peggy. That friend, she believes, is Esme (Emma Corrin). Esme would beg to differ.

“You’re out of your mind,” Peggy says bluntly. Bet replies, “We had a connection. She likes me.” Peggy knows that’s not the case. “You abducted her and you locked her up, you daft b*tch, she’s terrified of you.” Peggy doesn’t sugarcoat things, to say the least. Bet NEEDS that.

“I have to see her again,” Bet promises. Peggy brings up a good point: Esme thinks Bet is dead. “That’s romantic, isn’t it? Coming back to life… with my new look and everything,” Bet says. Poor Esme is in for it.

Peggy sees all the red flags regarding this situation. Whatever Bet ultimately has planned, it can’t be good. That’s why Peggy wants to take Bet home with her so she can keep an eye on her. Bet’s not going to go quietly, though. She’s determined to get back to London.

Pennyworth is the origin story of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), the man who later becomes Bruce Wayne’s butler. In the show, Alfred is a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce’s billionaire father, in 1960’s London. Pennyworth also stars The show airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on EPIX.